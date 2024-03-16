SNP wants back controversial £100k Fife motorhome seized by police

Senior SNP figures want back the controversial £100,000 motorhome which was seized by police nearly a year ago.

The campervan was first taken by officers from former party chief Peter Murrell’s mother’s home in Dunfermline last April.

It came shortly after Mr Murrell, husband of Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested and later released without charge as part of the police investigation into SNP finances.

STV reported on Friday that the SNP has made inquiries to police to find out when the motorhome might be returned.

The party purchased the luxury campervan to be used as a campaign bus ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election campaign due to Covid..

But this plan was later ditched as pandemic restrictions were gradually eased by Ms Sturgeon in the run-up to the vote.

Instead the motorhome sat outside elderly Margaret Murrell’s home in Dunfermline for nearly two years, until it was seized.

The SNP wants the campervan back either to use it for the next Westminster election or to sell it and raise campaigning funds.

Police are continuing to investigate accusations that more than £600,000 raised by the SNP for campaigning towards independence was spent improperly.

The force refused to comment on the latest development in the saga.

A spokesperson said: “As the investigation remains ongoing we are unable to comment.”

But the Scottish Tories hit out at claims SNP figures had asked police about the motorhome.

‘Brass neck’

Party MSP Craig Hoy said: “The SNP figures quoted should be cooperating fully with this investigation, rather than going begging to the police for the controversial campervan back.

“Members of the public will be shocked at the brass neck of the SNP’s high command who should be letting the force do their job.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf only became aware his party had previously purchased a motorhome after he succeeded Ms Sturgeon.

Sources told us the party – which is cooperating with the police probe – would like the vehicle returned at some stage given it is still regarded as an asset.