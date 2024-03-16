SNP wants back controversial £100k Fife motorhome seized by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

SNP wants back controversial £100k Fife motorhome seized by police

The campervan was first taken by officers from former party chief Peter Murrell’s mother’s home in Dunfermline last April.

By Justin Bowie
A Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome, similar to the one seized by police outside former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell's mother's home in Dunfermline.
A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.

Senior SNP figures want back the controversial £100,000 motorhome which was seized by police nearly a year ago.

The campervan was first taken by officers from former party chief Peter Murrell’s mother’s home in Dunfermline last April.

It came shortly after Mr Murrell, husband of Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested and later released without charge as part of the police investigation into SNP finances.

STV reported on Friday that the SNP has made inquiries to police to find out when the motorhome might be returned.

The party purchased the luxury campervan to be used as a campaign bus ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election campaign due to Covid..

But this plan was later ditched as pandemic restrictions were gradually eased by Ms Sturgeon in the run-up to the vote.

Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

Instead the motorhome sat outside elderly Margaret Murrell’s home in Dunfermline for nearly two years, until it was seized.

The SNP wants the campervan back either to use it for the next Westminster election or to sell it and raise campaigning funds.

Police are continuing to investigate accusations that more than £600,000 raised by the SNP for campaigning towards independence was spent improperly.

The force refused to comment on the latest development in the saga.

A spokesperson said: “As the investigation remains ongoing we are unable to comment.”

But the Scottish Tories hit out at claims SNP figures had asked police about the motorhome.

‘Brass neck’

Party MSP Craig Hoy said: “The SNP figures quoted should be cooperating fully with this investigation, rather than going begging to the police for the controversial campervan back.

“Members of the public will be shocked at the brass neck of the SNP’s high command who should be letting the force do their job.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf only became aware his party had previously purchased a motorhome after he succeeded Ms Sturgeon.

Sources told us the party – which is cooperating with the police probe – would like the vehicle returned at some stage given it is still regarded as an asset.

More from Politics

Stephen Flynn jokes Scotland fans could use Fife SNP motorhome at Euros
Vaughan Gething talks to former first minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones (Ben Birchall/PA)
Incoming FM says there are ‘lessons to learn’ over controversial donation
Vaughan Gething will become first minister (UK Covid-19 Inquiry)
Profile: Who is Wales’ next first minister Vaughan Gething?
Vaughan Gething after being elected as the next Welsh Labour leader (Ben Birchall/PA)
Vaughan Gething to be the next first minister of Wales
Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney will call for a new tax on share buybacks by large companies (Aaron Chown/PA)
Lib Dems call for Biden-style tax on share buybacks at spring conference
Sadiq Khan is seeking a third term as London’s mayor, but said he was ‘under no illusions’ and could lose to the Conservatives’ Susan Hall (Victoria Jones/PA)
Khan launches ‘love letter’ campaign in bid to woo Lib Dems and Greens
DCA director Beth Bate.
'Massive public impact' of Dundee Contemporary Arts in spotlight amid financial uncertainty
Jeremy Miles and Vaughan Gething are running to be the next first minister of Wales (David Mirzoeff/Isabel Infantes/PA)
Next first minister of Wales to be revealed
Women in countries including Malawi will have a better chance of an education thanks to the grant (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Government makes grant to support education in three African countries
Diane Abbott has denied reports she was not co-operating with Labour over the restoration of the whip (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Diane Abbott denies she ‘refused to take antisemitism course to rejoin Labour’

Conversation