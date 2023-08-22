‘£7k worth of vapes and cigarettes’ stolen in Dundee shop break-in

A shopkeeper says thousands of pounds’ worth of vapes and cigarettes have been stolen in an overnight raid on his Barnhill store.

MS News on Campfield Square was targeted in the break-in at around 2.30am on Tuesday.

Locals told of hearing an alarm ringing after the culprits smashed a glass panel on the front door and made their way inside.

Owner Samar Hayat, 44, told The Courier he is “devastated” by the break-in.

He said: “At this stage it’s just a case of establishing how much has been taken.

“We’re estimating over 5,000 cigarettes and vapes were stolen.

“They had a big holdhall bag and were just filling it – they must’ve been in here for a total of three minutes.

Scenes of crime officers at Barnhill shop break-in

“The value against all this is £7,000 upwards – that’s obviously just an estimate at this stage.

“Scenes of crime officers are still here taking fingerprints and carrying out their investigation.

“There were three people involved and they had face coverings on.

“I’m not sure what they used to smash the glass, it was hard to see that on the CCTV, but they started kicking the door as well.”

Mr Hayat believes it was a targeted attack.

He said: “As soon as they got in they knew what they wanted.

“I got the call from the alarm company 2.33am and when I arrived the police were already here.

“It was only last year we were targeted but other stores have also been hit in the previous incidents.

“The shop is still closed but we’re opening to reopen at some point today.

“I don’t have an exact time yet. Potentially half-a-day’s trade is gone.”

The shop remains cordoned off by police as an investigation continues at the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At 2.40am officers were called to a report of a break-in at a premises on Campfield Square, Broughty Ferry.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”