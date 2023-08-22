‘£7k worth of vapes and cigarettes’ stolen in Dundee shop break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘£7k worth of vapes and cigarettes’ stolen in Dundee shop break-in

Police have sealed off MS News in Barnhill after it was targeted early on Tuesday.

By Neil Henderson, James Simpson and Andrew Robson
Samar Hayat outside MS News in Barnhill after Tuesday's break-in
Samar Hayat outside MS News in Barnhill after Tuesday's break-in. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A shopkeeper says thousands of pounds’ worth of vapes and cigarettes have been stolen in an overnight raid on his Barnhill store.

MS News on Campfield Square was targeted in the break-in at around 2.30am on Tuesday.

Locals told of hearing an alarm ringing after the culprits smashed a glass panel on the front door and made their way inside.

Owner Samar Hayat, 44, told The Courier he is “devastated” by the break-in.

Police called after break-in at MS news in Campfield Square Broughty Ferry.
A police van at the scene shortly after the break-in at MS News. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

He said: “At this stage it’s just a case of establishing how much has been taken.

“We’re estimating over 5,000 cigarettes and vapes were stolen.

“They had a big holdhall bag and were just filling it – they must’ve been in here for a total of three minutes.

Scenes of crime officers at Barnhill shop break-in

“The value against all this is £7,000 upwards – that’s obviously just an estimate at this stage.

“Scenes of crime officers are still here taking fingerprints and carrying out their investigation.

“There were three people involved and they had face coverings on.

Glass from the broken door following the raid on MS News in Broughty Ferry.
The smashed front door at MS News. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“I’m not sure what they used to smash the glass, it was hard to see that on the CCTV, but they started kicking the door as well.”

Mr Hayat believes it was a targeted attack.

He said: “As soon as they got in they knew what they wanted.

“I got the call from the alarm company 2.33am and when I arrived the police were already here.

Police remain at the scene following the break-in at MS News in Broughty Ferry.
Police remain at the scene following the Barnhill break-in. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
MS News remains sealed off by police following the break-in.
Police tape at the entrance of MS News. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“It was only last year we were targeted but other stores have also been hit in the previous incidents.

“The shop is still closed but we’re opening to reopen at some point today.

“I don’t have an exact time yet. Potentially half-a-day’s trade is gone.”

The shop remains cordoned off by police as an investigation continues at the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At 2.40am  officers were called to a report of a break-in at a premises on Campfield Square, Broughty Ferry.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

