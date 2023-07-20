16 best pictures as Dundee fans meet new Mexican signings Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
16 best pictures as Dundee fans meet new Mexican signings Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda

The Dark Blues held an open training session at Dens Park, giving young supporters the chance to meet their heroes.

New Dundee signings Diego Pineda (left) and Antonio Portales with young fans at Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
By George Cran

Young Dundee fans got the chance to see their heroes up close and personal at Dens Park today.

The Dark Blues held an open training session this morning with boss Tony Docherty putting his players through their paces.

Joining their team-mates for the first time were Mexican pair Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda.

Read Courier Sport’s backgrounder on the two new arrivals HERE.

Fans who made the journey to Dens Park got the opportunity to meet their dark blue favourites once the balls and cones were tidied away.

We were there to catch the best moments.

Tony Docherty speaks to his Dundee players. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Young fans got to meet the players. Here Owen Beck signs autographs. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda training with their new team-mates. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Luke McCowan smiles for the camera. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dundee managing director John Nelms meets Portales and Pineda. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Pineda and Portales meet young Dees. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Selfies with Adam Legzdins. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Smiles all-round. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
New signing Malachi Boateng (left) in action. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Players meet the fans. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Coming prepared. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Snappy Dee! Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Dee-light! Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Lee Ashcroft with a young fan. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda signing autographs. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda arrived at Dens Park this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Antonio Portales, left, and Diego Pineda arrived at Dens Park this morning. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT.

