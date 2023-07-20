Dundee FC 16 best pictures as Dundee fans meet new Mexican signings Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda The Dark Blues held an open training session at Dens Park, giving young supporters the chance to meet their heroes. New Dundee signings Diego Pineda (left) and Antonio Portales with young fans at Dens Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT By George Cran Share 16 best pictures as Dundee fans meet new Mexican signings Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4574050/16-best-pictures-dundee-fans-meet-antonio-portales-diego-pineda/ Copy Link Young Dundee fans got the chance to see their heroes up close and personal at Dens Park today. The Dark Blues held an open training session this morning with boss Tony Docherty putting his players through their paces. Joining their team-mates for the first time were Mexican pair Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda. Read Courier Sport’s backgrounder on the two new arrivals HERE. Fans who made the journey to Dens Park got the opportunity to meet their dark blue favourites once the balls and cones were tidied away. We were there to catch the best moments. Tony Docherty speaks to his Dundee players. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Young fans got to meet the players. Here Owen Beck signs autographs. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda training with their new team-mates. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Luke McCowan smiles for the camera. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Dundee managing director John Nelms meets Portales and Pineda. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Pineda and Portales meet young Dees. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Selfies with Adam Legzdins. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Smiles all-round. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT New signing Malachi Boateng (left) in action. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Players meet the fans. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Coming prepared. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Snappy Dee! Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Dee-light! Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Lee Ashcroft with a young fan. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda signing autographs. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Antonio Portales, left, and Diego Pineda arrived at Dens Park this morning. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT.