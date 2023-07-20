16 best pictures as Dundee fans meet new Mexican signings Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda

Young Dundee fans got the chance to see their heroes up close and personal at Dens Park today.

The Dark Blues held an open training session this morning with boss Tony Docherty putting his players through their paces.

Joining their team-mates for the first time were Mexican pair Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda.

Read Courier Sport’s backgrounder on the two new arrivals HERE.

Fans who made the journey to Dens Park got the opportunity to meet their dark blue favourites once the balls and cones were tidied away.

We were there to catch the best moments.