Fire services extinguish disconnected trailer fire at Kirkcaldy Retail Park

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Kirkcaldy Retail Park after a trailer caused a fire.

The service attended Chapel Park just after 6.30pm on Thursday evening.

A lorry had become disconnected to its trailer, which dropped onto the main road at Chapel Level.

The fire service took just half an hour to extinguish the fire before leaving the area.

There were no injuries.

Footage of the fire was posted online.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We were in attendance at a fire on Chapel Level at 6.31pm.

“An articulated trailer had become disconnected from its tractor unit, causing a fire.

“The fire was extinguished and crew members left the area at 7.04pm.

“No injuries were reported.”