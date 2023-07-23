Dundee designer pins her hopes on finding gap in kilt market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee designer pins her hopes on finding gap in kilt market

Islay designs kilt pins "with a traditional feel, but a distinctive contemporary edge".

Dundee jeweller Islay Spalding Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

A Dundee jewellery designer revealed a gap in the market encouraged her to start producing her own kilt pins.

Islay Spalding graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in jewellery and metalwork back in 2005.

Adding to her artistic talents, Islay has been in pipe bands from a young age and is a qualified Army drum major.

All that means she’s well versed in wearing kilts.

However, Islay found options for anyone who wanted a uniquely-designed kilt pin were limited.

She set about changing that with her own designs.

‘Timeless appeal with a modern approach’

She said: “My designs are all one-offs with a traditional feel, but a distinctive contemporary edge.

“A big part of my ethos when designing a kilt pin is to marry up this tradition with contemporary design.

Islay Spalding at her workshop at Double Door Studios on Ward Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I want to create something that has the symbolism and timeless appeal of traditional Highlandwear, but with a fresh, modern approach.

“Elements such as grooves and notches to signify dates, geographical features, pieces of music or reworkings of clan crests are some of the ways I can bring that personal meaning to the design, making it completely unique to the wearer.”

How Dundee designer set up own business

Islay said she had not really thought about having her own business until she was at art school.

She added: “It was then I realised that, if I wanted the freedom to create what I wanted, I’d have to run my own business.

“It was actually my mum that commissioned me to make the first couple of kilt pins – one was for a family friend that loves hillwalking.

“The design I made for him has become one of my most recognisable styles – the edged landscape kilt pin.

“This is a landscape turned on its side with a curved or straight edge piece often featuring date notches.”

Some of Islay’s kilt pins and a matching brooch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Islay said kilt pins are a popular choice for brides to give to their husbands-to-be on their wedding day or as an engagement present.

“I have also made matching sets, or pieces that fit together, for the bride and groom. Sometimes a kilt pin and a brooch, or a kilt pin and a pendant.

“I also make wedding rings inspired by geological forms found in Scotland.

“People like that sense of place and to celebrate being Scottish in a less obvious way than a Celtic knot or thistle.”

Internet ‘rivals’ and future plans

Islay said she does not see online businesses as rivals to her venture – as she offers a more bespoke service.

She said: “There are many companies making kilt pins in multiples, not one-off pieces, sometimes in silver but mainly in plated base metals.

“They are a lot cheaper than my bespoke pieces and most of my ready-to-wear designs.

“I don’t see myself in direct competition though. It’s almost a different market.

“Making more ready-to-wear designs is something I’d like to do in the future though.

“I would have to up my website game to compete with other companies for online sales.”

Islay Spalding shows off some of her work. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Islay said her bespoke work has given her a good idea of what people want.

She adds: “I want to use that market research and come up with a new range of ready-to-wear kilt pins.

“I can have them cast in pewter or silver, or even gold.

“This will give me the opportunity to increase my price range and expand my market.”

