Dundee designer pins her hopes on finding gap in kilt market

A Dundee jewellery designer revealed a gap in the market encouraged her to start producing her own kilt pins.

Islay Spalding graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in jewellery and metalwork back in 2005.

Adding to her artistic talents, Islay has been in pipe bands from a young age and is a qualified Army drum major.

All that means she’s well versed in wearing kilts.

However, Islay found options for anyone who wanted a uniquely-designed kilt pin were limited.

She set about changing that with her own designs.

‘Timeless appeal with a modern approach’

She said: “My designs are all one-offs with a traditional feel, but a distinctive contemporary edge.

“A big part of my ethos when designing a kilt pin is to marry up this tradition with contemporary design.

“I want to create something that has the symbolism and timeless appeal of traditional Highlandwear, but with a fresh, modern approach.

“Elements such as grooves and notches to signify dates, geographical features, pieces of music or reworkings of clan crests are some of the ways I can bring that personal meaning to the design, making it completely unique to the wearer.”

How Dundee designer set up own business

Islay said she had not really thought about having her own business until she was at art school.

She added: “It was then I realised that, if I wanted the freedom to create what I wanted, I’d have to run my own business.

“It was actually my mum that commissioned me to make the first couple of kilt pins – one was for a family friend that loves hillwalking.

“The design I made for him has become one of my most recognisable styles – the edged landscape kilt pin.

“This is a landscape turned on its side with a curved or straight edge piece often featuring date notches.”

Islay said kilt pins are a popular choice for brides to give to their husbands-to-be on their wedding day or as an engagement present.

“I have also made matching sets, or pieces that fit together, for the bride and groom. Sometimes a kilt pin and a brooch, or a kilt pin and a pendant.

“I also make wedding rings inspired by geological forms found in Scotland.

“People like that sense of place and to celebrate being Scottish in a less obvious way than a Celtic knot or thistle.”

Internet ‘rivals’ and future plans

Islay said she does not see online businesses as rivals to her venture – as she offers a more bespoke service.

She said: “There are many companies making kilt pins in multiples, not one-off pieces, sometimes in silver but mainly in plated base metals.

“They are a lot cheaper than my bespoke pieces and most of my ready-to-wear designs.

“I don’t see myself in direct competition though. It’s almost a different market.

“Making more ready-to-wear designs is something I’d like to do in the future though.

“I would have to up my website game to compete with other companies for online sales.”

Islay said her bespoke work has given her a good idea of what people want.

She adds: “I want to use that market research and come up with a new range of ready-to-wear kilt pins.

“I can have them cast in pewter or silver, or even gold.

“This will give me the opportunity to increase my price range and expand my market.”