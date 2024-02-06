Dundee nightclub launches daytime disco for over-30s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee nightclub launches daytime disco for over-30s

"No need to worry about late-night transport or not getting a good night's sleep."

By Kieran Webster
Revellers can dance the day away at the Club Tropicana event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Revellers can dance the day away at the Club Tropicana event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee nightclub has launched a daytime disco for over-30s.

Club Tropicana on Ward Road will host Disco Days on Saturday March 2.

But rather than the club event kicking off late at night, and running into the small hours, the disco is taking place between 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The event promises to offer an “afternoon club experience” featuring a range of hits from the 1970s and 80s.

‘No need to worry about late-night transport’ at Dundee daytime disco

Tickets can be bought online in advance for £6 or at the door for £7.

Clubbers are being urged to “dress to impress”.

A post from Club Tropicana Dundee on Facebook said: “Introducing the daytime discotheque.

“Ditch all the problems of the night and go dancing while there’s still daylight.

“No need to worry about babysitters, late-night transport or not getting a good night’s sleep.”

Cub Tropicana on Ward Road, Dundee.

Reacting to the post, Roddy Hampton said: “That’ll do me.

“In Berlin, day clubbing is becoming more popular than nightclubbing; people go out, have a great time, have some food then up the road.”

Janet Walker posted: “Need to throw some 90s classics in the mix.”

Similar events have been held elsewhere in the UK, including a daytime club event launched by actress Vicky McClure and her husband Jonny Owen.

The Courier has taken a look back at former Dundee clubs De Stihls and Enigma.

More from Dundee

SK News & Desserts on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 47, charged after break-in at Dundee newsagent
Riot police descended on Kirkton on Halloween 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Four kids under 12 among those involved in Dundee Halloween and Bonfire Night disorder
The clothing bank is at the recycling point outside Tesco on South Road. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Clothes stolen from charity banks in Dundee Tesco car parks
Culloden Road, Arbroath.
Police Taser rock-throwing Arbroath sex offender
Tommy Craig.
Dundee paedophile called police to say he watched 'bad things'
Two pools at the Olympia have been closed.
Two pools closed at Dundee's Olympia due to a 'technical issue'
Delays on Dundee Kingsway after Crash on Forfar Road
Two-car crash causing delays on Dundee's Kingsway
The allegations were made against management at Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry.
Humza Yousaf reignites Broughty Ferry nursery row with ‘religion’ claim
View of Dundee from Fife
Dundee Women's Festival U-turn over exclusion of campaign group
Dundee City Council budget proposals
Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf courses, observatory and libraries could CLOSE amid ‘depressing’ Dundee…

Conversation