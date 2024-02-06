Dundee nightclub launches daytime disco for over-30s

A Dundee nightclub has launched a daytime disco for over-30s.

Club Tropicana on Ward Road will host Disco Days on Saturday March 2.

But rather than the club event kicking off late at night, and running into the small hours, the disco is taking place between 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The event promises to offer an “afternoon club experience” featuring a range of hits from the 1970s and 80s.

‘No need to worry about late-night transport’ at Dundee daytime disco

Tickets can be bought online in advance for £6 or at the door for £7.

Clubbers are being urged to “dress to impress”.

A post from Club Tropicana Dundee on Facebook said: “Introducing the daytime discotheque.

“Ditch all the problems of the night and go dancing while there’s still daylight.

“No need to worry about babysitters, late-night transport or not getting a good night’s sleep.”

Reacting to the post, Roddy Hampton said: “That’ll do me.

“In Berlin, day clubbing is becoming more popular than nightclubbing; people go out, have a great time, have some food then up the road.”

Janet Walker posted: “Need to throw some 90s classics in the mix.”

Similar events have been held elsewhere in the UK, including a daytime club event launched by actress Vicky McClure and her husband Jonny Owen.

The Courier has taken a look back at former Dundee clubs De Stihls and Enigma.