Snow could bring disruption to parts of Perthshire

Snow and ice could be set to cause disruption in parts of Perthshire.

Residents in northern and western parts of the region could face problems on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, starting at 3pm on Tuesday.

Conditions are due to ease by noon on Wednesday.

The warning area includes Aberfeldy, Comrie and Blair Atholl.

Snow and ice forecast for parts of Perthshire

Forecasters say snow showers and ice could bring difficult driving conditions and localised transport disruption.

Snow accumulations of 1-3cm are likely widely across the warning area.

Icy surfaces will also be an additional hazard following recent wet weather.

The Met Office says there could be icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times expected.

Locals are also being warned about possible injuries caused by slips and falls on icy surfaces.