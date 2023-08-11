Dundee artist behind Still Game graffiti says more portraits are planned in the city

The graffiti artist behind Dundee’s amazing Still Game murals says more are planned in the city.

Last month a portrait of the nosy TV character Isa Drennan appeared on the graffiti wall by Mary Ann Lane behind Dundee Bus Station.

It follows previous portraits there of Craiglang stars Jack and Victor, Methadone Mick and Navid.

Street artist Symon Mathieson – better known as Syke – says Still Game is his favourite TV show.

He said: “I’ve got more planned as there are three more characters I want to paint.

“I want to have done all the main characters so I’ve still got Winston, Tam and Boaby to paint.”

‘Great reaction’ to Dundee Still Game artwork

His artwork invariably gets painted over by other artists.

But plenty of locals have been quick to snap a picture in front of their favourite characters.

Symon said: “The Still Game graffiti has definitely been some of my most popular artwork.

“It’s up there with the Hannah Laing portrait and the one I did for the local shopkeeper on Arbroath Road, Mirza.

“They’ve all had a great reaction from the local community.”

The Still Game artwork can be found at Mary Anne Lane and Seabraes Graffiti Gallery on the boards between Tesco and Magdalen Green.

Symon, from the Stobswell area of the city, previously unveiled a portrait of Dundee shopkeeper Khalid Mirza.

The 43-year-old has been painting for more than 20 years and is a full-time graffiti artist. He previously admitted that graffiti helped “save his life”.

The artist has previously paid tribute to figures such as Dundee actor Brian Cox and comic icon Dennis the Menace on walls across the city.