Dundee artist behind Still Game graffiti says more portraits are planned in the city

Symon Mathieson – better known as Syke – says 'there are three more characters I want to paint'.

By Andrew Robson
Still game characters Jack and Victor graffiti in Dundee
Artwork of Still Game characters Victor and Jack is at Mary Ann Lane, Dundee. Image: Syke.

The graffiti artist behind Dundee’s amazing Still Game murals says more are planned in the city.

Last month a portrait of the nosy TV character Isa Drennan appeared on the graffiti wall by Mary Ann Lane behind Dundee Bus Station.

It follows previous portraits there of Craiglang stars Jack and Victor, Methadone Mick and Navid.

Still Game Graffiti in Dundee, Isa
Artwork of the Still Game character Isa appeared on Mary Ann Lane last month. Image: Syke.

Street artist Symon Mathieson – better known as Syke – says Still Game is his favourite TV show.

He said: “I’ve got more planned as there are three more characters I want to paint.

“I want to have done all the main characters so I’ve still got Winston, Tam and Boaby to paint.”

To go with story by Andrew Robson. Still game artwork in dundee Picture shows; Still game graffiti in Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Syke Date; Unknown
The painting of Navid in Mary Ann Lane has since been painted over. Image: Syke.

‘Great reaction’ to Dundee Still Game artwork

His artwork invariably gets painted over by other artists.

But plenty of locals have been quick to snap a picture in front of their favourite characters.

Symon Mathieson in front of his Dennis the Menace design.

Symon said: “The Still Game graffiti has definitely been some of my most popular artwork.

“It’s up there with the Hannah Laing portrait and the one I did for the local shopkeeper on Arbroath Road, Mirza.

“They’ve all had a great reaction from the local community.”

The Still Game artwork can be found at Mary Anne Lane and Seabraes Graffiti Gallery on the boards between Tesco and Magdalen Green.

Dundee Still Game artwork by Syke
Methadone Mick is a character from the hit Scottish comedy Still Game. Image: Syke.

Symon, from the Stobswell area of the city, previously unveiled a portrait of Dundee shopkeeper Khalid Mirza.

The 43-year-old has been painting for more than 20 years and is a full-time graffiti artist. He previously admitted that graffiti helped “save his life”.

The artist has previously paid tribute to figures such as Dundee actor Brian Cox and comic icon Dennis the Menace on walls across the city.

Conversation