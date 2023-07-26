Jamie McGrath a free agent after former Dundee United man quits Wigan Athletic

Jamie McGrath has ripped up his contract with Wigan Athletic following “repeated contractual breaches” by the Latics.

The Ireland international joined the League One outfit from St Mirren in 2022 but made just four appearances.

And he has opted to walk away from the club, along with teammate Jack Whatmough, following repeated reports of late salary payments under the prior regime.

McGrath spent last season loan with Dundee United, notching nine goals from 37 appearances. However, he was unable to halt the Tangerines’ slide to the Championship.

He has been previously linked with Hibs, Hearts and Fleetwood Town and, now a free agent, is likely to have no shortage of suitors.

“Repeated breaches”

A Wigan statement confirmed: “Following advice and guidance from the PFA, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath made the decision to terminate their contracts due to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership.

“The club made repeated efforts to retain both players, but ultimately a decision has been made to focus on the future under the new ownership in this exciting new era for Wigan Athletic.

“Both players have therefore left the club with immediate effect.

“We thank Jack and Jamie for their efforts whilst in a Latics shirt.”