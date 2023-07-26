Jamie McGrath a free agent after former Dundee United man quits Wigan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie McGrath a free agent after former Dundee United man quits Wigan Athletic

The Ireland international has previously interested Hibs

By Alan Temple
Jamie McGrath in a Dundee United training garment
McGrath poses with United last season. Image: SNS

Jamie McGrath has ripped up his contract with Wigan Athletic following “repeated contractual breaches” by the Latics.

The Ireland international joined the League One outfit from St Mirren in 2022 but made just four appearances.

And he has opted to walk away from the club, along with teammate Jack Whatmough, following repeated reports of late salary payments under the prior regime.

Jamie McGrath celebrates a converted penalty for Dundee United
McGrath fires home an ultimately futile penalty. Image: SNS

McGrath spent last season loan with Dundee United, notching nine goals from 37 appearances. However, he was unable to halt the Tangerines’ slide to the Championship.

He has been previously linked with Hibs, Hearts and Fleetwood Town and, now a free agent, is likely to have no shortage of suitors.

“Repeated breaches”

A Wigan statement confirmed: “Following advice and guidance from the PFA, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath made the decision to terminate their contracts due to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership.

Jamie McGrath after netting a penalty against Hibs for Dundee United
Jamie McGrath wheels away. Image: SNS

“The club made repeated efforts to retain both players, but ultimately a decision has been made to focus on the future under the new ownership in this exciting new era for Wigan Athletic.

“Both players have therefore left the club with immediate effect.

“We thank Jack and Jamie for their efforts whilst in a Latics shirt.”

