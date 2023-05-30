Jim Goodwin handed glowing endorsement as departing Dundee United loanee addresses his own future

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie McGrath is adamant Jim Goodwin is the man to guide Dundee United back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

The Tangerines succumbed to relegation following a 3-2 defeat against Motherwell on Sunday, albeit their fate was all but sealed by a dismal 3-0 reverse at home to Kilmarnock the prior Wednesday.

Despite a couple of false dawns under Goodwin — including a three-game winning run — he was ultimately unable to complete the great escape.

However, the former Aberdeen and St Mirren gaffer was handed a two-year extension to his contract after owner Mark Ogren deemed him the right man to rebuild following a dismal season at Tannadice.

McGrath, who notched nine goals in 38 games on loan from Wigan Athletic, was first brought to Scottish football by Goodwin when he was in charge of the Buddies.

And he has no doubt the Terrors have made a wise choice.

“The manager is the right man, 100%,” said the Ireland international. “He’s the man to bring the club back to the Premiership, where it belongs.

“Judging from my time at St Mirren, we had a team which worked its socks off and bought in to what he wanted to do. We had decent success doing that.

“That’s what I expect next season.

“We (at St Mirren) were about being solid at the back and going from there.

“But that stems from the top and works all the way down — so I am not here to point the blame at anyone. It’s a collective game and we all have to take responsibility.”

Sleepless nights

Indeed, United could barely be further away from the strong spine of that St Mirren side.

The Tangerines lost 9-0, 7-0, 4-0 and shipped a few 3-0s over the course of a disastrous campaign, with Goodwin describing the amount of goals conceded as “obscene”.

And McGrath readily accepts the criticism that United were too porous and not sufficiently nasty.

“We tried to bring that element to our game so it wasn’t for the want of trying.” Said McGrath. “We know ourselves that is what was probably missing.

“Overall it has been a very, very disappointing season. It has been demoralising.

“We have tried everything to turn it around; left no stone unturned. We went through three managers and every one of them tried their best.

“I have had so many sleepless nights thinking about it; thinking how we could get better.

“We have shown on our day that we’re capable of beating anyone — but that consistency hasn’t been there.

“All I can say is, as a collective, it hasn’t been good enough.”

What next?

McGrath now returns to Wigan Athletic, a club mired in financial trouble and reeling from relegation to League One. He has another year left on his deal with the Latics.

“I am not too sure what’s on the horizon for me,” added McGrath. “I didn’t envisage what has happened here this season, so I have been trying to get over that in the last few days.

“Whatever happens in the summer, happens. I’ve not really thought about it. I’ll take a few weeks off and then see what’s happening.”