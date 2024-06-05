Strathmore gathering set for big day as ‘baby’ of Scotland’s Highland Games circuit

In the centuries-old history of Scotland’s Highland Games it is a relative bairn.

But the Strathmore gathering has made its mark on the traditional spectacle.

And this Sunday the Glamis Castle games will pass its own special milestone as heavies, runners and cyclists look to set new markers in the field of competition.

2024 marks 50 years since the formation of the committee which led to the inaugural Forfar Highland Games.

It emerged from the success of a town It’s-a-Knockout event.

And while the Angus burgh was a bit behind the like of Ceres – where Scotland’s first games was held a remarkable 710 years ago – Forfar has made its presence felt down the decades.

The town’s tug-o-war team was one of the most feared on the summer circuit.

Then, in 2000, it moved from Lochside in Forfar to the majestic setting of Glamis Castle.

The name change to Strathmore Highland Games reflected the event’s new home. And the splendour of the Queen Mother’s childhood home has broadened its appeal to international visitors flocking to the landmark each June.

Strathmore Games influence at local and national level

At local level, Strathmore has nurtured the grass roots through its junior highland games.

Those pull hundreds of primary pupils together on the main field a few days before the big event.

And the Angus influence extends to the top of the national tree where Forfar’s Charlie Murray is the current Royal Scottish Highland Games Association president.

The event also still boasts three founding committee members in Bill Simpson and stalwart couple Alex and Ethel Webster.

Lorna Cochrane of the games committee said: “We’re a bit of a youngster among Scotland’s games, but really proud of what we’ve achieved.

“Half a century of the games committee being formed is definitely worth celebrating.

“A lot of gatherings have found things a bit of a challenge since the pandemic but we’re definitely still going strong.

“The committee has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to make Sunday’s event as good as it can be.

“We just hope people will come along to the castle and enjoy it.”

What can you expect at Strathmore Highland Games?

Sunday’s event will be officially opened at noon.

But the gates open at 10am and from 10.30am there will be solo piping, junior heavies and highland dancing competition.

The track events and heavies get going at 12.30pm.

Tug-o-war teams will line up at 2.30pm.

And at 3pm there are the hugely popular children’s and international visitors races.

The curtain comes down with prizegiving and a salute to the chieftain.

Adult entry is £12, concessions and under-16s £6. Under-5s are free. Car parking is also free.

It is cash only on the day, no card payments will be accepted.