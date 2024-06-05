Strathmore gathering set for big day as ‘baby’ of Scotland’s Highland Games circuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strathmore gathering set for big day as ‘baby’ of Scotland’s Highland Games circuit

Strathmore Highland Games welcomes visitors to Glamis Castle this weekend, half a century on from when the seeds were sown for a Forfar event which later moved to the late Queen Mother's childhood home.

By Graham Brown
Current Strathmore Games chairman Alan Wood and founding committee member Bill Simpson at Glamis Castle ahead of Sunday's event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Current Strathmore Games chairman Alan Wood and founding committee member Bill Simpson at Glamis Castle ahead of Sunday's event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In the centuries-old history of Scotland’s Highland Games it is a relative bairn.

But the Strathmore gathering has made its mark on the traditional spectacle.

And this Sunday the Glamis Castle games will pass its own special milestone as heavies, runners and cyclists look to set new markers in the field of competition.

2024 marks 50 years since the formation of the committee which led to the inaugural Forfar Highland Games.

A race at Forfar Highland Games before it moved to Glamis Castle.
Racing at the event which it was Forfar Highland Games. Image: DC Thomson

It emerged from the success of a town It’s-a-Knockout event.

And while the Angus burgh was a bit behind the like of Ceres – where Scotland’s first games was held a remarkable 710 years ago – Forfar has made its presence felt down the decades.

The town’s tug-o-war team was one of the most feared on the summer circuit.

Then, in 2000, it moved from Lochside in Forfar to the majestic setting of Glamis Castle.

The name change to Strathmore Highland Games reflected the event’s new home. And the splendour of the Queen Mother’s childhood home has broadened its appeal to international visitors flocking to the landmark each June.

Strathmore Games influence at local and national level

At local level, Strathmore has nurtured the grass roots through its junior highland games.

Those pull hundreds of primary pupils together on the main field a few days before the big event.

And the Angus influence extends to the top of the national tree where Forfar’s Charlie Murray is the current Royal Scottish Highland Games Association president.

Heavies action at Strathmore Highland Games.
Heavies action at the games. Image: Paul Reid

The event also still boasts three founding committee members in Bill Simpson and stalwart couple Alex and Ethel Webster.

Lorna Cochrane of the games committee said: “We’re a bit of a youngster among Scotland’s games, but really proud of what we’ve achieved.

“Half a century of the games committee being formed is definitely worth celebrating.

Strathmore Highland Games takes place at Glamis Castle.
Games chairman Alan Wood and founding committee member Bill Simpson at Glamis Castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“A lot of gatherings have found things a bit of a challenge since the pandemic but we’re definitely still going strong.

“The committee has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to make Sunday’s event as good as it can be.

“We just hope people will come along to the castle and enjoy it.”

What can you expect at Strathmore Highland Games?

Sunday’s event will be officially opened at noon.

But the gates open at 10am and from 10.30am there will be solo piping, junior heavies and highland dancing competition.

The track events and heavies get going at 12.30pm.

Tug-o-war teams will line up at 2.30pm.

Valhallagym in Forfar is supporting Strathmore Highland Games.
Brett Hampton of Valhalla WLC with Glamis primary pupil Marshall Cochrane. The Forfar gym continues to support Strathmore junior games. Image: Supplied

And at 3pm there are the hugely popular children’s and international visitors races.

The curtain comes down with prizegiving and a salute to the chieftain.

Adult entry is £12, concessions and under-16s £6. Under-5s are free. Car parking is also free.

It is cash only on the day, no card payments will be accepted.

