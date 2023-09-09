Look inside the Queen Mum’s canteen truck still serving up a cuppa 80 years after she gifted it to Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Look inside the Queen Mum’s canteen truck still serving up a cuppa 80 years after she gifted it to Angus

The Austin K2 was presented to the county at Glamis Castle by the late Queen Mother at the height of World War Two.

By Graham Brown
The Queen Mother's wartime canteen serving coffees at Glamis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Queen Mother's wartime canteen serving coffees at Glamis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A wartime canteen truck gifted to Angus by the late Queen Mother has been pressed back into service.

The Austin K2 was presented to the Angus Emergency Relief Association at the height of World War Two.

It was a gift from the Queen Mother to the county and handed over at her childhood home of Glamis Castle.

Queen Mother canteen at Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club.
The Queen Mother canteen inside Bridge View House HQ of Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Now, 80 years on, its urn is supplying refreshments to enthusiasts at monthly meets organised by Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club.

Its members restored the old Austin, which is part of the club’s permanent collection of vehicles at their Bridge View House HQ, a stone’s thrown from Glamis Castle.

Queen Mum’s love of Glamis

The First World War began when the young Princess Elizabeth was just 14.

She spent much of her childhood at Glamis and the historic castle was turned into a military hospital, housing 1,500 soldiers.

Elizabeth’s fondness for Glamis and Angus never left her.

Queen Mum Austin canteen at SVVC.
The Queen Mum canteen has become Katy’s cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She returned for many public and private visits.

One of those was in August 1943 when the Austin canteen was handed over to Angus Emergency Relief Association.

The vehicle was based on a K2 three-ton chassis, supplied by Wm Morrison of Littlecauseway in Forfar.

Queen Mother Austin canteen truck at Glamis.
The Austin K2 was restored in its original colours. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It was fitted out just doors away by town joiner Norman Esplin.

The canteen could provide meals for up to 300 and after the end of the war continued to perform its role for the WRVS.

But it was eventually put off the road and found languishing in a Forfar yard in the 1970s.

SVVC stalwarts Lyall Norrie and Ian Johnston led the vehicle’s restoration, which involved hundreds of hours.

They painted it in its original colour scheme.

And the cupboards inside still contain all of the original crockery and cutlery supplied when the vehicle was built.

Queen Mother Austin canteen truck at Glamis.
Original crockery and cutlery is still in use. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Fittingly, the canteen’s first appearance after restoration was at the 1995 Scottish Transport Extravaganza.

It is the club’s major annual event at Glamis Castle.

Since then the Austin has been a regular attraction there and at other vintage events.

Classics and Coffee

More recently, SVVC has asked the old lady of the road to return to her original role.

The club started Classics and Coffee gatherings earlier this year.

Queen Mother Austin canteen truck at Glamis.
Katy Hogg serves up coffees from the Austin canteen gifted to Angus by the Queen Mother in 1943. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They have proved a runaway success and regularly attract around 50 interesting vehicles every month.

And the Queen Mum’s canteen has become ‘Katy’s cafe’.

Meigle teenager Katy Hogg is one of SVVC’s new generation of enthusiasts.

Her grandad, Stan Williamson, is one of the club’s motorcycle experts.

And Katy has even snapped up her first classic bike.

Katy Hogg inside the vehicle.
Katy Hogg inside the Queen Mum’s canteen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

So she’s taken on the role of tea lady by lifting the canteen hatch at the monthly meets.

SVVC director Stephen Dear said the Angus idea was sparked by a regular Bacon and Brakes gathering at The Rhynd cafe in north-east Fife.

“Our headquarters is the ideal venue to hold a smaller informal meet,” he said.

“We don’t have cafe premises for food but it’s been a talking point to use the 80-year-old canteen to serve coffee and teas from.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. LandXSea festival Picture shows; Arthur Beedie, great-grandfather of Becca Harvey, right, was born in Montrose. . na. Supplied by DC Thomson/Becca Harvey/Rachel Sarah. Date; Unknown
Renowned ice swimmer Becca Harvey uncovers 'mind-blowing' family connection to Montrose Beach
Neil Swankie (left) receives his 20-year medal from Arbroath operations manager Ron Churchill. Image: Arbroath RNLI
Arbroath lifeboat coxswain honoured for 20 years on town crew
Angus councillors call for Scottish Government to do more to help struggling local governments. Image: Google Maps
Angus councillors call for Scottish Government to save local councils
Looking east towards Montrose across the Dun site. Image: Google
50MW battery storage plant bid for farmland near Montrose
Caitlin Wilkie after receiving a trophy at a Scotland training session. Image: BBC/The One Show.
Kirriemuir family given surprises by Scotland's rugby stars on BBC's One Show
Police raided an address in the Mill o' Mains area of Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Woman charged in Dundee after tools worth £100s allegedly stolen in Forfar break-in
Ballindean Road, Dundee, where a drugs raid was carried out
Drugs worth nearly £1m found in Dundee and Monifieth raids
Robyn Hart-Winks from Kirriemuir is in training for the 'world's toughest row'. Image: Supplied
Kirriemuir's Robyn taking on 3,000-mile Atlantic challenge in world's toughest row
Post Thumbnail
Carnoustie hotelier stashed fake Nike, Jimmy Choo and Adidas clothes at scandal-hit hotel
Eljamel in promotional materials for his work in the Middle East.
Courier reporter recalls encounter with disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel

Conversation