Three-wheeler Morgan is set to be star of the show at weekend Angus classic auction

By Graham Brown
October 21 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 21 2022, 8.38am
SVVC administrator Lesley Munro with the Morgan Super Sport three-wheeler up for auction.
SVVC administrator Lesley Munro with the Morgan Super Sport three-wheeler. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

Two and four-wheel enthusiasts are heading to Angus this weekend in search of their next classic bargain.

But it’s an 86-year-old three-wheeler which is expected to be the headline lot at Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club’s latest auction.

The pristine red 1936 Morgan Super Sport is one of the most famous in the country.

It travelled thousands of miles at the hands of Rattray motorcycle enthusiast John McDonald.

The rare Morgan has a Matchless engine
The rare Morgan has a Matchless engine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Sadly, SVVC stalwart John recently passed away, and the treasured machine is now destined for a new home.

It could make up to £30,000 when it goes under the hammer at the club’s Bridge View House near Glamis on Saturday.

Prized example

SVVC chairman Allan Burt said: “This really is a wonderful Morgan.

“It’s the most sought after model with the Matchless air-cooled engine and John really enjoyed driving it all over the country.

“It’s very well known on the vintage and classic rally circuit and has been at so many of our own Glamis Extravaganzas.

“We expect there to be a lot of interest in it.”

Another lot already generating attention in a sale which has attracted enthusiasts from as far afield as Orkney and Leicestershire is a 1934 Austin Ascot LT 14/4 Saloon.

The immaculate car has covered an average of less than 1,000 miles a year in its lifetime.

SVVC administrator Lesley Munro shines up the 1930s Austin which is part of the auction in Glamis
SVVC administrator Lesley Munro shines up the 1930s Austin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And at the other end of the restoration scale there is a rare BSA three-speed motorbike in need of more than a bit of polish.

There is even a royal rarity in the catalogue.

It is a poster relating to the funeral of Princess Diana on September 6 1997.

The item was made to let customers know of a business closure between 10am and 2pm that day, but SVVC officials are unsure of its exact origins.

The poster from the day of Princess Diana's funeral is part of the Glamis auction
The poster from the day of Princess Diana’s funeral. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

However, there’s a chance it could create a bit of interest.

And it will certainly be a bargain compared to another Diana-related item which went under the hammer down south this year.

A 1985 Ford RS Turbo once owned by her hit the dizzy heights of more than £700,000 at Silverstone in late August.

Keen newcomer

The classic car market has picked up pace after the pandemic and the Glamis sale features hundreds of lots of automobilia including spares, signs and manuals.

And one young helper is blasting the myth the classic hobby is only for folk of a certain vintage.

Meigle 16-year-old Katy Hogg has just got her first motorcycle, a 2006 125cc AJS Regal Raptor.

Her grandad, Stan Williamson, is one of the club’s motorcycle experts.

He says Katy already has a keen interest in two-wheeled classics.

Teenager Katy Hogg on one of the restoration project motorcycles in the Glamis auction.
Teenager Katy Hogg on one of the restoration project motorcycles in the auction. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

SVVC administrator Lesley Munro said: “Katy often helps out and will be a runner at the auction on Saturday.

“It’s usually a really busy event so it’s great to have extra help.

“Perhaps in a few years I’ll have to watch out for Katy taking my job.”

Auction viewing is open all day Friday and on Saturday from 7am to 9am.

