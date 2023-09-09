Perth pensioner caught drink-driving after weekly dominoes game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth pensioner caught drink-driving after weekly dominoes game

Sheriff Craig McSherry suggested to Dennis Hogg someone at the pub was "perhaps not a friend" after he was reported to police for drink-driving.

By Jamie Buchan
Drink driver Picture shows; Dennis Hogg. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2023
Drink driver Picture shows; Dennis Hogg. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2023

A Perth pensioner caught drink-driving after meeting friends for a game of dominoes may have been shopped by one of his drinking buddies, a sheriff has suggested.

Dennis Hogg, 78, was one-and-a-half times the legal limit when he was pulled over by officers acting on an anonymous tip-off.

The pensioner told them he just had two pints, wrongly believing that was the permitted amount.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving his Kia Picanto along several streets between Hospital Street and Whitefriars Crescent while under the influence on August 16.

Sheriff Craig McSherry told him: “It seems that someone inside the pub was perhaps not a friend of yours.”

Hogg replied: “I’ve asked myself this as well. We’ve had that conversation in the pub.”

Car followed by CCTV

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “At about 3pm, police received an anonymous call stating that the accused was driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

“Officers made efforts to trace the accused and CCTV cameras were used to monitor the movement of the offending vehicle.”

The fiscal depute said Hogg was pulled over on Whitefriars Crescent.

“The accused stated he had just been in the pub with friends, where he had consumed two pints of alcohol prior to driving.”

Hogg, of South Inch Court, was breathalysed and found to have excess alcohol (33mics/ 22) in his system.

Total mistake

Representing himself in the dock, he said: “I am a 78-year-old pensioner with a restricted social life.

“I always go on a Tuesday for a game of dominoes with my old aged pensioner friends.

“I never have more than two pints and I only go to the one pub.”

Hogg said he was unaware the legal alcohol limit had been changed to 22 mics per 100 ml of breath

He added: “I understood that two pints was the limit.

“I thought the legal amount was 35 microgrammes and that was a total mistake on my part.

“If I had known I was over the limit I would have never got into that car.”

Hogg said he had suffered anxiety about coming to court.

“It’s worse than having a cancer operation,” he said.

He was banned from driving for a year and fined £400.

The legal limit in Scotland used to be 35 mics but this was reduced as part of tough new legislation introduced in 2014.

