Scott Stewart on building a team spirit that will encourage players to ‘run through brick walls’ for Arbroath

Scott Stewart has revealed Arbroath’s old guard are making a big effort to integrate their new boys into life at Gayfield.

Lichties made nine summer signings in as Dick Campbell freshened up his team for the bid to claim a sixth successive season in the Championship.

Stewart is now in his fifth term at the club and, alongside Colin Hamilton, Derek Gaston, David Gold, Michael McKenna, Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien, is considered part of the ‘core group.’

Those players have played a pivotal part in Arbroath’s recent success.

And they are keen to help the new signings quickly settle into the squad.

“When you bring in new players it’s crucial to get the team spirit going,” said Stewart.

“There was a big turnover last year and again this year.

“We have brought nine players in from all over.

“Some may not have been aware who Arbroath were before they came here.

“As a group, it’s our job to get them to buy into the club and what it stands for.

Scott Stewart part of Arbroath ‘core group’

“We have had a core group of players here for a while – Tam O’Brien, Ricky, Hammy, Goldy, Michael McKenna, myself and Gats.

“And it’s down us to make the new boys aware of what the standards are.

“We need to outline how we go about our business.

“It’s always important to have a core group to pass on that message.

“You can’t overlook the importance of nights out as a squad.

𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐔𝐩⤴️ A break from league action gives the team a different challenge as they face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the 3rd Round of the SPFL Trust Trophy! 📍3pm KO

🏟Gayfield Park Get your tickets here: https://t.co/tYeBGnfOzS#ArbroathFC #CmonTheLichties pic.twitter.com/8ikwv997a9 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) September 8, 2023

“It’s important to get the boys together, socialising together.

“That never happened last year but there has been a big drive to change that this year.

“We are doing things on and off the park as a team. That can help us make an impact on the pitch.

“When you are together, you will run through a brick wall for your team-mates and that’s the way it needs to be at Arbroath.”