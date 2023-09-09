Scott Stewart on building a team spirit that will encourage players to ‘run through brick walls’ for Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Stewart on building a team spirit that will encourage players to ‘run through brick walls’ for Arbroath

Stewart says the Lichties squad have made a big effort this term to integrate their nine new summer signings.

By Ewan Smith
Scott Stewart wants to help the new boys settle at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Scott Stewart wants to help the new boys settle at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Scott Stewart has revealed Arbroath’s old guard are making a big effort to integrate their new boys into life at Gayfield.

Lichties made nine summer signings in as Dick Campbell freshened up his team for the bid to claim a sixth successive season in the Championship.

Stewart is now in his fifth term at the club and, alongside Colin Hamilton, Derek Gaston, David Gold, Michael McKenna, Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien, is considered part of the ‘core group.’

Those players have played a pivotal part in Arbroath’s recent success.

And they are keen to help the new signings quickly settle into the squad.

“When you bring in new players it’s crucial to get the team spirit going,” said Stewart.

Scott Stewart has been at Arbroath for five seasons. Image: SNS.

“There was a big turnover last year and again this year.

“We have brought nine players in from all over.

“Some may not have been aware who Arbroath were before they came here.

“As a group, it’s our job to get them to buy into the club and what it stands for.

Scott Stewart part of Arbroath ‘core group’

Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien have welcomed new boy Mark Stowe into the Arbroath squad. Image: SNS.

“We have had a core group of players here for a while – Tam O’Brien, Ricky, Hammy, Goldy, Michael McKenna, myself and Gats.

“And it’s down us to make the new boys aware of what the standards are.

“We need to outline how we go about our business.

“It’s always important to have a core group to pass on that message.

“You can’t overlook the importance of nights out as a squad.

“It’s important to get the boys together, socialising together.

“That never happened last year but there has been a big drive to change that this year.

“We are doing things on and off the park as a team. That can help us make an impact on the pitch.

“When you are together, you will run through a brick wall for your team-mates and that’s the way it needs to be at Arbroath.”

