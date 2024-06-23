Dundee Museum of Transport director on plans to double visitors with £5.5m move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Museum of Transport director on plans to double visitors with £5.5m move

The museum is hoping to open the doors of its new premises in 2026.

By Ian Forsyth
Paul Jennings, executive director of Dundee Museum of Transport, outside of the new site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Paul Jennings, executive director of Dundee Museum of Transport, outside of the new site. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A leading Tayside tourist attraction has big plans for the future which will give a “significant” boost to the local economy.

Dundee Museum of Transport is moving to a larger site — which is expected to lead to visitor numbers more than doubling to more than 50,000 annually.

The facility has been based at Market Mews on Market Street for the past 10 years.

It will now relocate to the former Maryfield Tram Depot where it hopes to open the doors in 2026.

Executive director Paul Jennings said the attraction offers a celebration of all things transport.

“With more than 3,000 objects crammed into a relatively small space, there is something to engage and discover with every turn,” he said.

“The museum team prides themselves on a regularly-changing exhibition space, which means if you visit every few months you’ll likely discover some major changes.

“The museum also has one of the busiest event weekends in the city where you can enjoy terrific tractors, loads a lorries, military vehicle day, a bus festival and more.

An artist’s impression of the new museum. Image: Dundee Museum of Transport

“The attraction offers a trip down memory lane for many and has something to offer the whole family.

“Its collection is a reminder that we are all connected intimately with transport in one way or another.”

A vision of transport enthusiasts

Paul said the museum was the vision of a group of transport enthusiasts keen to share their passion with others.

“From opening in April 2014, the museum has proved very popular with visitors – with the volunteer-led welcome quickly becoming a signature of the experience that has seen the museum climb to becoming one of the most popular things to see and do in the city on TripAdvisor.

The museum continues to have an elected board of trustees and, over the years, this has evolved to reflect the skills necessary to safely and effectively operate a registered charity.”

Paul and chair David Sigsworth were both recruited in April 2022 with a focus on delivering the move.

The new site is the former home of Maryfield Tram Depot. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This site was purchased in 2015 with a view to eventually becoming the permanent home of the attraction.

The current facility currently has around 30 volunteers and two staff.

Paul added: “The museum receives no regular external funding, so its overheads are covered by a mix of visitor generated income and a storage facility where you can store your own vehicle with the museum for a small monthly fee.

“The move to Maryfield will generate more visitors, more income and by doing so support an expansion in the professional team and wider resources.”

Dundee Museum of Transport move will cost £5.5 million

Paul explained that full development of Maryfield will cost an estimated £5.5million.

He went on: “The project has been split into two phases. Phase one will see the restoration of the Victorian half of the building and the creation of a brand new museum of transport. This phase is projected to cost £3.5m.

Dundee Museum of Transport is among the most popular attractions in the city. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Phase two will restore the rest of the building and create community spaces, offices, storage facilities and archive space at a projected cost of £2m.

“The initial focus is phase one, and the team has raised over £2m in the last two years. The recent announcement of £1.2m in Levelling Up support will allow work to commence shortly, with the fundraising effort continuing until all of the necessary funds are raised.”

New building offers ‘curb appeal’

Paul said the new premises is bigger, easier to locate, and has more land for activity space.

He said: “The Maryfield building offers amazing ‘curb appeal’ with its location off the Forfar Road.

“The area of the building that will house the new exhibition is over 30% larger than the Market Mews premises.

“Rather than a simple relocation, the new experience will better celebrate Dundee’s transport heritage.

“We will create a social-history museum that charts the development of how people and goods moved around the city – and shaped it – over the last 100-plus years.

Paul Jennings, executive director of Dundee Museum of Transport, inside the new site – which will house the main part of the museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“In practical terms the new site is easy to find, accessible, has better parking facilities and over two acres of grounds for outdoor exhibitions and activities.”

Paul said visitors to the museum come from everywhere.

“Dundee has always enjoyed an international visitor base and many of these do find their way to the museum.

” We are confident the Maryfield site will welcome in the region of 50,000 visitors a year – generating just under £2m annually for the local economy and helping make Dundee a ‘sticky’ destination that encourages more visitors to the city and to stay longer – which clearly benefits a range of others including our accommodation base, cafes, restaurants, shops and more.

“Once Maryfield is open, we expect to employ up to 30 staff during the height of the tourist season and over 50 volunteers working across six different teams – front-of-house, build, education, restoration, archive and storage.”

Conversation