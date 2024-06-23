Dundee Museum of Transport director on plans to double visitors with £5.5m move

A leading Tayside tourist attraction has big plans for the future which will give a “significant” boost to the local economy.

Dundee Museum of Transport is moving to a larger site — which is expected to lead to visitor numbers more than doubling to more than 50,000 annually.

The facility has been based at Market Mews on Market Street for the past 10 years.

It will now relocate to the former Maryfield Tram Depot where it hopes to open the doors in 2026.

Executive director Paul Jennings said the attraction offers a celebration of all things transport.

“With more than 3,000 objects crammed into a relatively small space, there is something to engage and discover with every turn,” he said.

“The museum team prides themselves on a regularly-changing exhibition space, which means if you visit every few months you’ll likely discover some major changes.

“The museum also has one of the busiest event weekends in the city where you can enjoy terrific tractors, loads a lorries, military vehicle day, a bus festival and more.

“The attraction offers a trip down memory lane for many and has something to offer the whole family.

“Its collection is a reminder that we are all connected intimately with transport in one way or another.”

A vision of transport enthusiasts

Paul said the museum was the vision of a group of transport enthusiasts keen to share their passion with others.

“From opening in April 2014, the museum has proved very popular with visitors – with the volunteer-led welcome quickly becoming a signature of the experience that has seen the museum climb to becoming one of the most popular things to see and do in the city on TripAdvisor.

“The museum continues to have an elected board of trustees and, over the years, this has evolved to reflect the skills necessary to safely and effectively operate a registered charity.”

Paul and chair David Sigsworth were both recruited in April 2022 with a focus on delivering the move.

This site was purchased in 2015 with a view to eventually becoming the permanent home of the attraction.

The current facility currently has around 30 volunteers and two staff.

Paul added: “The museum receives no regular external funding, so its overheads are covered by a mix of visitor generated income and a storage facility where you can store your own vehicle with the museum for a small monthly fee.

“The move to Maryfield will generate more visitors, more income and by doing so support an expansion in the professional team and wider resources.”

Dundee Museum of Transport move will cost £5.5 million

Paul explained that full development of Maryfield will cost an estimated £5.5million.

He went on: “The project has been split into two phases. Phase one will see the restoration of the Victorian half of the building and the creation of a brand new museum of transport. This phase is projected to cost £3.5m.

“Phase two will restore the rest of the building and create community spaces, offices, storage facilities and archive space at a projected cost of £2m.

“The initial focus is phase one, and the team has raised over £2m in the last two years. The recent announcement of £1.2m in Levelling Up support will allow work to commence shortly, with the fundraising effort continuing until all of the necessary funds are raised.”

New building offers ‘curb appeal’

Paul said the new premises is bigger, easier to locate, and has more land for activity space.

He said: “The Maryfield building offers amazing ‘curb appeal’ with its location off the Forfar Road.

“The area of the building that will house the new exhibition is over 30% larger than the Market Mews premises.

“Rather than a simple relocation, the new experience will better celebrate Dundee’s transport heritage.

“We will create a social-history museum that charts the development of how people and goods moved around the city – and shaped it – over the last 100-plus years.

“In practical terms the new site is easy to find, accessible, has better parking facilities and over two acres of grounds for outdoor exhibitions and activities.”

Paul said visitors to the museum come from everywhere.

“Dundee has always enjoyed an international visitor base and many of these do find their way to the museum.

” We are confident the Maryfield site will welcome in the region of 50,000 visitors a year – generating just under £2m annually for the local economy and helping make Dundee a ‘sticky’ destination that encourages more visitors to the city and to stay longer – which clearly benefits a range of others including our accommodation base, cafes, restaurants, shops and more.

“Once Maryfield is open, we expect to employ up to 30 staff during the height of the tourist season and over 50 volunteers working across six different teams – front-of-house, build, education, restoration, archive and storage.”