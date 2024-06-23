Stylish £1m Fife home with separate garden apartment for sale

A stylish four-bedroom house between St Andrews and Anstruther is on the market for just under £1 million.

McDougall House, in Beley Bridge, is stone built and comes with a separate apartment building in its garden.

As you enter the property, you come to the vestibule and hallway with heated porcelain marble flooring.

To your right is the dual-aspect living room and dining room flooded with light.

Features include its double-height ceiling, skylights, hand-sewn curtains and sliding doors to the garden.

Partially open-plan, it can be used either as a single expansive living and reception area or two – as the current owners have it.

Across the hallway, the dining and kitchen area benefits from a spacious layout and direct garden access.

Next to it is a utility room, offering additional storage and entry to the garage.

On the other side of the kitchen is the dual-aspect sitting room with sliding doors connecting to the garden.

The staircase leads you to the four bedrooms, all situated on the top floor.

The main bedroom comes with French doors opening to a balcony.

With built-in wardrobes, it comes with an underfloor heated en-suite shower room.

Two of the additional double bedrooms also feature en-suite shower rooms.

The back garden boasts panoramic countryside views and includes a large, manicured lawn and two seating areas with sandstone paving.

Included with the garden is the separate apartment, which comes with an open-plan living and kitchen area, two bedrooms and a shower room.

There is also a double garage that can be accessed from the gravel driveway.

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £975,000.

Nearby, a 1600s home in the heart of St Andrews is on the market for offers over £1 million.