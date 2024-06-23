Stylish £1m Fife home with separate garden apartment for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stylish £1m Fife home with separate garden apartment for sale

The four-bedroom property on Beley Bridge is stone built and comes with a guest house.

By Ben MacDonald
McDougall House is up for sale
McDougall House, near St Andrews, is for sale. Image: Rettie

A stylish four-bedroom house between St Andrews and Anstruther is on the market for just under £1 million.

McDougall House, in Beley Bridge, is stone built and comes with a separate apartment building in its garden.

As you enter the property, you come to the vestibule and hallway with heated porcelain marble flooring.

To your right is the dual-aspect living room and dining room flooded with light.

Features include its double-height ceiling, skylights, hand-sewn curtains and sliding doors to the garden.

Partially open-plan, it can be used either as a single expansive living and reception area or two – as the current owners have it.

The house is located in Beley Bridge. Image: Rettie
The front entrance. Image: Rettie
The vestibule. Image: Rettie
The living area. Image: Rettie
Plenty of seating. Image: Rettie
There is easy access to the garden. Image: Rettie

Across the hallway, the dining and kitchen area benefits from a spacious layout and direct garden access.

Next to it is a utility room, offering additional storage and entry to the garage.

On the other side of the kitchen is the dual-aspect sitting room with sliding doors connecting to the garden.

The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The kitchen and dining area are combined. Image: Rettie
The dining area. Image: Rettie
The hallway. Image: Rettie
The utility room. Image Rettie
The spare room. Image: Rettie
The WC. Image: Rettie

The staircase leads you to the four bedrooms, all situated on the top floor.

The main bedroom comes with French doors opening to a balcony.

With built-in wardrobes, it comes with an underfloor heated en-suite shower room.

Two of the additional double bedrooms also feature en-suite shower rooms.

The staircase. Image: Rettie
The main bedroom. Image: Rettie
The main bedroom comes with access to a balcony. Image: Rettie
En-suite shower room. Image: Rettie
The main bedroom’s en-suite shower room. Image: Rettie
En-suite shower room. Image: Rettie
One of four bedrooms. Image: Rettie
Another large bedroom. Image: Rettie

The back garden boasts panoramic countryside views and includes a large, manicured lawn and two seating areas with sandstone paving.

Included with the garden is the separate apartment, which comes with an open-plan living and kitchen area, two bedrooms and a shower room.

There is also a double garage that can be accessed from the gravel driveway.

An aerial view of the house. Image: Rettie
The back garden. Image: Rettie
The large lawn. Image: Rettie
Views from the garden. Image: Rettie
The paved area of the garden. Image: Rettie
The separate apartment. Image: Rettie
The apartment’s open-plan area. Image: Rettie
The apartment’s bedroom. Image: Rettie
The double garage. Image: Rettie

The property is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £975,000.

Nearby, a 1600s home in the heart of St Andrews is on the market for offers over £1 million.

Conversation