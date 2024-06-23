Machete thug battered partner in Dundee after phone check

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Machete thug battered partner in Dundee after phone check

Adam Valentine attacked his then-partner and then brandished a machete, while making threats about her family.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A violent thug brandished a machete at his partner and attacked her in Dundee after being accused of cheating on her.

Adam Valentine was confronted by the woman after she noticed messages on his phone while turning off his alarm.

Valentine, who turned 30 on the day he pled guilty, left her scratched and bruised after repeatedly kicking her and striking her head off a door frame.

A court heard how she screamed as Valentine brandished the machete at her

In 2019, Valentine was sentenced to two years in prison for pushing a woman and knocking her unconscious during a New Year’s Day brawl at a Dundee taxi rank.

Brian Fox, 62, died in the fracas at the Nethergate, with Valentine admitting attacking him as he lay on the ground.

However, the High Court in Edinburgh heard Valentine played no part in his death.

Threats to family after assault

Valentine’s morning attack on his partner occurred as the woman tried to pack things to leave after discovering the messages.

He got out of bed and knocked the woman to the floor before dragging her into the hallway by her t-shirt.

She struck her head on a door frame while being dragged and was kicked four times to the stomach.

“The witness managed to get to her feet and picked up a candle holder and held it up,” prosecutor Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court.

“The accused entered his bedroom and came back with a machete, holding it above his head and brandishing it at the witness.

“The witness screamed loudly.

“The accused stated he would go to Blairgowrie to get her family and would get his friend to help him.

“The witness found her phone and managed to take two video recordings of the accused.”

Valentine was heard to say: “I’m away to seriously hurt your family” and “believe me that’s the least I’ll be doing, mate”.

The woman managed to escape and contacted her mum, who heard her “crying hysterically”.

Her mother called the police and Valentine was arrested.

Sentencing deferred

The woman was noted to have suffered visible scratches, bruising and a bump to the top of her head.

Valentine pled guilty to assaulting and injuring her on October 25 on Thurso Crescent, Dundee.

He also admitted brandishing a machete at her and making violent threats.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentence until August 2 for social work reports to be prepared.

