Machete thug battered partner in Dundee after phone check

A violent thug brandished a machete at his partner and attacked her in Dundee after being accused of cheating on her.

Adam Valentine was confronted by the woman after she noticed messages on his phone while turning off his alarm.

Valentine, who turned 30 on the day he pled guilty, left her scratched and bruised after repeatedly kicking her and striking her head off a door frame.

A court heard how she screamed as Valentine brandished the machete at her

In 2019, Valentine was sentenced to two years in prison for pushing a woman and knocking her unconscious during a New Year’s Day brawl at a Dundee taxi rank.

Brian Fox, 62, died in the fracas at the Nethergate, with Valentine admitting attacking him as he lay on the ground.

However, the High Court in Edinburgh heard Valentine played no part in his death.

Threats to family after assault

Valentine’s morning attack on his partner occurred as the woman tried to pack things to leave after discovering the messages.

He got out of bed and knocked the woman to the floor before dragging her into the hallway by her t-shirt.

She struck her head on a door frame while being dragged and was kicked four times to the stomach.

“The witness managed to get to her feet and picked up a candle holder and held it up,” prosecutor Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court.

“The accused entered his bedroom and came back with a machete, holding it above his head and brandishing it at the witness.

“The witness screamed loudly.

“The accused stated he would go to Blairgowrie to get her family and would get his friend to help him.

“The witness found her phone and managed to take two video recordings of the accused.”

Valentine was heard to say: “I’m away to seriously hurt your family” and “believe me that’s the least I’ll be doing, mate”.

The woman managed to escape and contacted her mum, who heard her “crying hysterically”.

Her mother called the police and Valentine was arrested.

Sentencing deferred

The woman was noted to have suffered visible scratches, bruising and a bump to the top of her head.

Valentine pled guilty to assaulting and injuring her on October 25 on Thurso Crescent, Dundee.

He also admitted brandishing a machete at her and making violent threats.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentence until August 2 for social work reports to be prepared.

