Football 15 best photos as Dunfermline fans greet heroes at Pars open day and new kit launch Supporters flocked to East End Park to meet players and management, and see new home strip for the first time. Dunfermline mascot Sammy the Tammy was on hand to meet fans at the club's open day. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson By Iain Collin June 23 2024, 9:00am June 23 2024, 9:00am Share 15 best photos as Dunfermline fans greet heroes at Pars open day and new kit launch Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/5019545/best-photos-dunfermline-fans-pars-kit-launch/ Copy Link Hundreds of Dunfermline fans descended on East End Park on Saturday afternoon for the club’s open day and new kit launch. It was a chance for young and old alike to meet their Pars heroes and get selfies and autographs. The Fifers unveiled their new home strip as dozens queued to be amongst the first to snap up the 2024/25 apparel. Dunfermline will once again be sponsored by SRJ Windows, taking the partnership to ten years. Courier Sport was on hand as photographer Steve Brown picked out the best pictures. Dunfermline players (from left) Kyle Benedictus, Deniz Mehmet, Chris Hamilton, Ewan Otoo, Matty Todd, Lewis McCann, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ewan McLeod, Taylor Sutherland and Andrew Tod launch the new kit. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Dunfermline manager James McPake addresses fans during the club’s open day and kit launch . Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet takes to the mic during the Dunfermline kit launch. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Kane Ritchie-Hosler hands over the first new strip to raffle winner Paul Young from Rosyth. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Captain Kyle Benedictus leads out the Dunfermline squad for the new kit launch. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Manager James McPake greets fans at the Dunfermline open day. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Robbie Kennedy (10, left) and Cole Welshman (11) from Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline get ready to meet their Pars heroes. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Deniz Mehmet sports the new Dunfermline goalkeeper’s kit. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Ewan Otoo signs strips for Dunfermline fans at the open day. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Kane Ritchie-Hosler meets Dunfermline fans at the club’s open day at East End Park. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Chiara Lessels (3, left) and Coray Lessels (6) sport the new Dunfermline kit. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Dunfermline players meet and greet fans at the club’s open day. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Taylor Sutherland signs autographs for young Dunfermline fans at the club’s kit launch. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson. Deniz Mehmet, Ewan Otoo and Kyle Benedictus (left to right) show off Dunfermline’s new kit. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.