15 best photos as Dunfermline fans greet heroes at Pars open day and new kit launch

Hundreds of Dunfermline fans descended on East End Park on Saturday afternoon for the club’s open day and new kit launch.

It was a chance for young and old alike to meet their Pars heroes and get selfies and autographs.

The Fifers unveiled their new home strip as dozens queued to be amongst the first to snap up the 2024/25 apparel.

Dunfermline will once again be sponsored by SRJ Windows, taking the partnership to ten years.

