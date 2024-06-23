15 best photos as Dunfermline fans greet heroes at Pars open day and new kit launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
15 best photos as Dunfermline fans greet heroes at Pars open day and new kit launch

Supporters flocked to East End Park to meet players and management, and see new home strip for the first time.

Dunfermline mascot Sammy the Tammy meets fans at the club's open day.
Dunfermline mascot Sammy the Tammy was on hand to meet fans at the club's open day. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
By Iain Collin

Hundreds of Dunfermline fans descended on East End Park on Saturday afternoon for the club’s open day and new kit launch.

It was a chance for young and old alike to meet their Pars heroes and get selfies and autographs.

The Fifers unveiled their new home strip as dozens queued to be amongst the first to snap up the 2024/25 apparel.

Dunfermline will once again be sponsored by SRJ Windows, taking the partnership to ten years.

Courier Sport was on hand as photographer Steve Brown picked out the best pictures.

Dunfermline Athletic FC players launch the club's new kit.
Dunfermline players (from left) Kyle Benedictus, Deniz Mehmet, Chris Hamilton, Ewan Otoo, Matty Todd, Lewis McCann, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Ewan McLeod, Taylor Sutherland and Andrew Tod launch the new kit. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
James McPake addresses the Dunfermline Athletic F.C. fans during the club's open day.
Dunfermline manager James McPake addresses fans during the club’s open day and kit launch . Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet takes to the mic during the Dunfermline kit launch.
Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet takes to the mic during the Dunfermline kit launch. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler hands over the first new strip to raffle winner Paul Young from Rosyth.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler hands over the first new strip to raffle winner Paul Young from Rosyth. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Captain Kyle Benedictus leads out the Pars squad for the new kit launch.
Captain Kyle Benedictus leads out the Dunfermline squad for the new kit launch. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Manager James McPake greets fans at the Dunfermline open day. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Young Dunfermline fans waiting for the players.
Robbie Kennedy (10, left) and Cole Welshman (11) from Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline get ready to meet their Pars heroes. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Deniz Mehmet sports the new Dunfermline goalkeeper's kit.
Deniz Mehmet sports the new Dunfermline goalkeeper’s kit. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Ewan Otoo signs strips for Dunfermline fans at the open day.
Ewan Otoo signs strips for Dunfermline fans at the open day. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler meets Dunfermline fans at the club's open day at East End Park.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler meets Dunfermline fans at the club’s open day at East End Park. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Two young Dunfermline supporters in the new kit.
Chiara Lessels (3, left) and Coray Lessels (6) sport the new Dunfermline kit. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. players meet and greet fans at the club's open day.
Dunfermline players meet and greet fans at the club’s open day. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Taylor Sutherland signs autographs for young Dunfermline fans at the club's kit launch.
Taylor Sutherland signs autographs for young Dunfermline fans at the club’s kit launch. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Deniz Mehmet, Ewan Otoo and Kyle Benedictus show off Dunfermline's new kit.
Deniz Mehmet, Ewan Otoo and Kyle Benedictus (left to right) show off Dunfermline’s new kit. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

