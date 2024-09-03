Benji Kimpioka puts himself among St Johnstone greats with early-season goal-scoring streak that hasn’t been bettered for 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Benji Kimpioka puts himself among St Johnstone greats with early-season goal-scoring streak that hasn’t been bettered for 30 years

The Perth striker scored his seventh goal of the campaign on Saturday.

Benji Kimpioka is emulating the likes of Henry Hall and Danny Swanson by making a fast goal-scoring start to the season.
Benji Kimpioka (left) is emulating the likes of Henry Hall (centre) and Danny Swanson by making a fast goal-scoring start to the season. Images: SNS and DCT.
By Eric Nicolson

Benji Kimpioka has been St Johnstone’s star man in the early weeks of the season.

The former Sunderland forward has started all nine of Saints’ games so far, and has been on the pitch at full-time in the four Premiership contests apart from the opener against Aberdeen, when he was taken off with just a few minutes left.

By finding the net against Motherwell on Saturday, Kimpioka matched the goals total of last season’s McDiarmid Park top scorer, Nicky Clark, before August had even turned into September.

Courier Sport looks back through the history books to put the 24-year-old’s fast start into club context.

Better than the modern greats

During Saints’ current decaded-and-a-half spell in the top league of Scottish football, they’ve had some prolific finishers who hit the goal trail early in the season.

Stevie May in 2013/14 springs to mind first but the three-time cup winner was only on five after nine, while the best Steven MacLean managed was six in 2015/16.

Fran Sandaza was a St Johnstone fans' favourite.
Fran Sandaza was a St Johnstone fans’ favourite. Image: SNS.

Fran Sandaza also got to half a dozen in 2011/12, as did Tony Watt in 2018/19.

Michael O’Halloran’s best was five in 2017/18.

Just one man Kimpioka’s equal

Kimpioka would be the only St Johnstone player to reach the magnificent seven mark this quickly in the current Premiership era but for one player.

Danny Swanson.

At the peak of his powers, the creative heartbeat of Tommy Wright’s 2016/17 side also scored seven in nine.

In fact, he scored seven in eight.

Danny Swanson.
Danny Swanson. Image: SNS.

Identical to Kimpioka, the goals were spread over five matches and included two doubles.

There’s a strong case for saying Kimpioka’s was the better achievement, though, as four of Swanson’s seven were scored from the penalty spot compared to just one for the Swede.

Three decades

You have to go back 30 years, and drop down a division, to find a Saints player who scored eight in nine.

That man was George O’Boyle.

George O'Boyle.
George O’Boyle. Image: SNS.

In his first season at the club (replacing Billy Dodds after Paul Sturrock’s team were relegated), the Northern Irishman hit the ground running.

He would go on to score 28 that 1994/95 season.

Paul Wright also deserves a mention, given his seven goals two seasons earlier were scored in the top division for a team that was on the slide.

The benchmark

Talking of deserving a special mention, John Brogan scoring seven in nine in 1983/84 for Alex Rennie’s part-timers who would go on be relegated, was extremely impressive.

The seven included doubles in heavy defeats at Celtic Park and Ibrox.

Brogan, though, was no ordinary St Johnstone striker.

John Brogan (centre) was a prolific St Johnstone striker.
John Brogan (centre) was a prolific St Johnstone striker. Image: SNS.

His 16 goals in nine in the title-winning campaign the previous year remains the mark nobody else before or after has come close to.

He had reached double figures within four games!

There were four braces, a hat-trick and five in one match at Falkirk.

Saints went on to win the old First Division and Brogan’s 36 goals were the chief reason.

Best in the top-flight

Brogan’s 16 in 1982/83 or Henry Hall’s in 1969/70 – which is better?

There’s no easy answer.

You could certainly make a case that Hall’s quick-fire dozen is the greatest early-season goal-scoring blitz in St Johnstone’s history because it was in the top division at a time when Scottish football was as strong as it has ever been.

Henry Hall (left), with Kenny Aird.
Henry Hall (left), with Kenny Aird. Image: DCT.

Half of those were scored in the League Cup group phase but they were all against fellow Division One clubs.

Hall reached 17 in just 13 matches.

Two in a row

Saints fans will be hoping Kimpioka is still at McDiarmid Park at the start of next season.

By that point, the challenge will be to replicate this year’s numbers.

The only player to reach seven in nine in successive seasons so far is Ian Rodger – eight in 1953/54 and then nine the following campaign.

Conversation