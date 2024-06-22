Leading farmer ‘coup’ as Arbroath appoints local figure to head £20m town board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Leading farmer ‘coup’ as Arbroath appoints local figure to head £20m town board

Prominent local businessman Peter Stirling's appointment as chair of the new body has been widely welcomed.

By Graham Brown
Peter Stirling wants Arbroath to become Scotland's top seaside town. Image: Kim Cessford/Supplied
Peter Stirling wants Arbroath to become Scotland's top seaside town. Image: Kim Cessford/Supplied

The appointment of a leading local businessman to head a transformational £20m Arbroath body has been hailed a “massive coup” for the town.

Farmer and property developer Peter Stirling will chair the town board set up to decide how the levelling up windfall will be spent over the next decade.

Arbroath was the only Angus winner in the Chancellor’s £200m UK-wide Long Term Plan for Towns spring budget announcement.

It’s hoped the money can breathe new life into the burgh.

And Mr Stirling has already set out his ambition of making Arbroath Scotland’s top seaside town.

The businessman was the unanimous choice for the figurehead role.

Mr Stirling’s Seahills Farm business includes Scotland’s largest area of climate controlled greenhouses.

As well as supplying Marks & Spencer with 100% of their UK Brussels sprouts, Seahills strawberries sell across Scotland, as well as Harrods in London.

And the 59-year-old is the managing director of a property development business currently involved in the creation of Calderwood new town on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

His appointment as board chairman was ratified at a full meeting of Angus Council on Thursday.

It also selected Arbroath councillors Lois Speed and Jack Cruickshanks – the newest Angus elected member – as the authority’s board representatives.

Ms Speed said: “I think it’s an incredible appointment and Arbroath is very lucky to secure someone of the calibre of Peter Stirling.

Arbroath High Street.
Could Arbroath High Street be in line for part of the £20m investment? Image: DC Thomson

“I’d be absolutely delighted to be on the board and I look forward to working with everyone going forward.”

Conservative town councillor Derek Wann added: “It’s a massive coup for the town of Arbroath.”

What are the next steps for Arbroath town board?

Angus Council will administer the UK Government cash and lead delivery of local projects.

But it will be the town board which decides where the money goes.

£50,000 has already been received to get the body set up and employ a support officer.

The government wants to see 75% of the £20m investment spent on capital projects to benefit Arbroath.

And Mr Stirling has already indicated his intention to use the windfall to lever even more cash for the town.

The full board make-up is expected to be confirmed within weeks.

Other key dates in 2024 include:

  • Town board appointments in conjunction with chair – end of June/mid-July
  • First board meeting to agree Terms of Reference, project assessment criteria, governance and procedures – summer 2024
  • Draft initial three-year investment plan considered by town board – September
  • Report draft investment plan to Angus Council for approval – November 7
  • Town board finalises initial three-year plan and 10-year vision and submit to UK Government – November

