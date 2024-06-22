Leading farmer ‘coup’ as Arbroath appoints local figure to head £20m town board

The appointment of a leading local businessman to head a transformational £20m Arbroath body has been hailed a “massive coup” for the town.

Farmer and property developer Peter Stirling will chair the town board set up to decide how the levelling up windfall will be spent over the next decade.

Arbroath was the only Angus winner in the Chancellor’s £200m UK-wide Long Term Plan for Towns spring budget announcement.

It’s hoped the money can breathe new life into the burgh.

And Mr Stirling has already set out his ambition of making Arbroath Scotland’s top seaside town.

The businessman was the unanimous choice for the figurehead role.

Mr Stirling’s Seahills Farm business includes Scotland’s largest area of climate controlled greenhouses.

As well as supplying Marks & Spencer with 100% of their UK Brussels sprouts, Seahills strawberries sell across Scotland, as well as Harrods in London.

And the 59-year-old is the managing director of a property development business currently involved in the creation of Calderwood new town on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

His appointment as board chairman was ratified at a full meeting of Angus Council on Thursday.

It also selected Arbroath councillors Lois Speed and Jack Cruickshanks – the newest Angus elected member – as the authority’s board representatives.

Ms Speed said: “I think it’s an incredible appointment and Arbroath is very lucky to secure someone of the calibre of Peter Stirling.

“I’d be absolutely delighted to be on the board and I look forward to working with everyone going forward.”

Conservative town councillor Derek Wann added: “It’s a massive coup for the town of Arbroath.”

What are the next steps for Arbroath town board?

Angus Council will administer the UK Government cash and lead delivery of local projects.

But it will be the town board which decides where the money goes.

£50,000 has already been received to get the body set up and employ a support officer.

The government wants to see 75% of the £20m investment spent on capital projects to benefit Arbroath.

And Mr Stirling has already indicated his intention to use the windfall to lever even more cash for the town.

The full board make-up is expected to be confirmed within weeks.

Other key dates in 2024 include: