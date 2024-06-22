Long-standing Perth Chinese takeaway to reopen with new name and owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Long-standing Perth Chinese takeaway to reopen with new name and owner

Shanghai Takeaway closed earlier this year after more than 40 years of trading.

By Stephen Eighteen
Shanghai takeaway
Shanghai Takeaway will reopen as Ocean Blue River Green. Image: Freddy Findlay

A Chinese takeaway in Perth is to reopen under new ownership and with a new name.

Shanghai Takeaway closed in January this year after more than 40 years of trading at Hospital Street.

It will be renamed Ocean Blue when it reopens on July 15.

It will be taken over by the owner of Chinese takeaway New River Green, which will shut its Main Street doors when its lease runs out on June 30.

Bridgend Chinese takeaway owner to take over Shanghai

New River Green has been in Bridgend for around 10 years.

Its manager, who customers know as Melody, said: “Some customers have said they will be sad to see us go.

“But we are still going to be doing deliveries to people in Bridgend.”

New River Green in Main Street, Bridgend, Perth
New River Green will close at the end of June. Image: Google Street View

Shanghai closed after the retirement of its chef.

Its owner Freddy Findlay told The Courier in January: “Shanghai has been around for a very, very long time.

“It’s been around since the 70s and the current chef, who has been here for some time is retiring.

“The curry sauce we do has been well-liked for a long long time and will also be coming to an end.”

He added that the owners of another Perth outlet were interested in reopening the Hospital Street premises.

More from Perth & Kinross

A Stagecoach 73A bus
Six breakdowns and 50 'technical issues' hit Stagecoach Tayside and Fife buses in just…
Greig McLean
Learner driver struck two schoolchildren in 'unfortunate accident' at Crieff crossing
Errol's Richie and Lynn Mitchell.
Errol widow tells of pain after sudden death of Dundee husband in his sleep
The march will commemorate the service of Black Watch veterans in Iraq. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
10 Perth city centre streets to close for Black Watch march
Infinityblu are set to open a new practice in Perth.
New Perth dentist practice to serve NHS patients
Kinross High Street, Jack Johnson
Driver banned after leading 'convoy' of police on high speed chase in Kinross-shire
Funmi Lawal outside Eternal Wigs in Atholl Street, Perth
Perth entrepreneur inspired by mum's cancer battle to open city centre shop selling wigs
Glasgow Sheriff Court
Prizewinning Perthshire police officer groped women on awards bash dancefloor
How the new LGBTQ+ bar in Perth will look. Image: Rainbow Rooms/Facebook
Plans to launch Perth's first LGBTQ+ bar
Perth Sheriff Court
Sheriff 'perplexed' by decision to prosecute 'exploited' woman after £7.5k heroin find on A90…

Conversation