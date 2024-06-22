Long-standing Perth Chinese takeaway to reopen with new name and owner

A Chinese takeaway in Perth is to reopen under new ownership and with a new name.

Shanghai Takeaway closed in January this year after more than 40 years of trading at Hospital Street.

It will be renamed Ocean Blue when it reopens on July 15.

It will be taken over by the owner of Chinese takeaway New River Green, which will shut its Main Street doors when its lease runs out on June 30.

Bridgend Chinese takeaway owner to take over Shanghai

New River Green has been in Bridgend for around 10 years.

Its manager, who customers know as Melody, said: “Some customers have said they will be sad to see us go.

“But we are still going to be doing deliveries to people in Bridgend.”

Shanghai closed after the retirement of its chef.

Its owner Freddy Findlay told The Courier in January: “Shanghai has been around for a very, very long time.

“It’s been around since the 70s and the current chef, who has been here for some time is retiring.

“The curry sauce we do has been well-liked for a long long time and will also be coming to an end.”

He added that the owners of another Perth outlet were interested in reopening the Hospital Street premises.