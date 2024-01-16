Owner of popular Perth Chinese takeaway reveals he is selling up

The owner of a popular Chinese takeaway in Perth has revealed he is selling up.

Freddy Findlay, owner of Shanghai on Hospital Street, felt the time was right to leave after the chef said they would be retiring.

His last day of trading was on Saturday, January 6, with a takeover potentially in the pipeline soon.

Chef retires as Shanghai takeaway on the market

Freddy told The Courier: “Shanghai has been around for a very, very long time.

“It’s been around since the 70s and the current chef, who has been here for some time is retiring.

“The curry sauce we do has been well-liked for a long long time and will also be coming to an end.

“He had his own style of cooking.

“The customers weren’t aware we were closing and one of the customers left a card saying ‘thank you for being the best takeaway in Perth’.”

Freddy has owned the takeaway for the past six years and hopes it will soon be taken over.

During his tenure, he was forced to set up CCTV cameras at the takeaway to deter delivery scammers.

Freddy also called on delivery drivers to mask up during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

He told The Courier that the owners of another Perth outley are interested in reopening the Hospital Street eatery.

The businessman added: “I’m probably going to go on to other business projects.

“I’m not sure what but I’ll have a wee break to see what else is out there.

“There is a deal in progress just now but the deal is not there yet.

“I think it’ll have to close for a period.

“We normally close to go on holiday in January anyway for a holiday so it won’t be too different to what we’re doing just now anyway.”