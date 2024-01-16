Owner of popular Perth Chinese takeaway reveals he is selling up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner of popular Perth Chinese takeaway reveals he is selling up

But a takeover may be in the pipeline.

By Kieran Webster
Freddy Findlay outside Shanghai takeaway.
Freddy Findlay stopped trading earlier in January. Image: Supplied

The owner of a popular Chinese takeaway in Perth has revealed he is selling up.

Freddy Findlay, owner of Shanghai on Hospital Street, felt the time was right to leave after the chef said they would be retiring.

His last day of trading was on Saturday, January 6, with a takeover potentially in the pipeline soon.

Chef retires as Shanghai takeaway on the market

Freddy told The Courier: “Shanghai has been around for a very, very long time.

“It’s been around since the 70s and the current chef, who has been here for some time is retiring.

“The curry sauce we do has been well-liked for a long long time and will also be coming to an end.

“He had his own style of cooking.

“The customers weren’t aware we were closing and one of the customers left a card saying ‘thank you for being the best takeaway in Perth’.”

Shanghai takeaway
The Shanghai Takeaway. Image: Freddy Findlay

Freddy has owned the takeaway for the past six years and hopes it will soon be taken over.

During his tenure, he was forced to set up CCTV cameras at the takeaway to deter delivery scammers.

Freddy also called on delivery drivers to mask up during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Freddy during the Covid pandemic with a mask and gloves on.
Freddy masked up during the Covid pandemic. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He told The Courier that the owners of another Perth outley are interested in reopening the Hospital Street eatery.

The businessman added: “I’m probably going to go on to other business projects.

“I’m not sure what but I’ll have a wee break to see what else is out there.

“There is a deal in progress just now but the deal is not there yet.

“I think it’ll have to close for a period.

“We normally close to go on holiday in January anyway for a holiday so it won’t be too different to what we’re doing just now anyway.”

Conversation