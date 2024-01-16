Police presence in Dundee street ramps up as man remains in hospital after falling from flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police presence in Dundee street ramps up as man remains in hospital after falling from flat

Residents in Morgan Street, Stobswell, say officers have been making door-to-door inquiries.

By Lindsey Hamilton & James Simpson
Police on Morgan Street on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Police on Morgan Street on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The police presence on a Dundee street ramped up on Tuesday, nearly a week after a man was hospitalised after falling from a flat.

Residents in Morgan Street, Stobswell, say officers have been making door-to-door inquiries about the incident on Tuesday and claim forensics visited the property.

A 36-year-old man remains in Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law Ramsay El-Nakla was one of three people arrested in connection with the incident before being released pending further inquiries.

Neighbours have reported an increased police presence. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

On Tuesday, an officer guarded the door of the flat the man fell from and neighbours say there has been police activity in the street over the past few days.

Vitalijs Lovcinovskis, 42, said: “I was aware of the incident at the time and had been checking for updates on the guy.

“I saw police at the scene on the day and was aware police have been back here since.”

‘Police asking questions’

Another resident, 22, added: “The police have been here around the clock.

“But the only time they approached our door was on the day of the incident. We’ve been waiting for updates on the injured man but heard nothing.”

Police officer guards door at Morgan Street flat. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One neighbour said: “There’s been a police car here all week.

“You never think things like this will happen.”

Another told us: “CID knocked on my door this morning and started asking questions, asking me if I knew anything about what has happened.”

Police at Morgan Street in Dundee
Police at Morgan Street following incident on Wednesday January 10. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

One woman, who claims to have seen the incident unfold, recalled how a binman rushed to help the man who fell from the window.

She said: “I have had police at my door today asking what I know. Everyone is talking about it but people here keep themselves to themselves.”

Police remain at the scene. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, were re-arrested after appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday charged with drug offences including supplying heroin.

All three made no plea and will appear in court again at a later date.

More from Dundee

Dundee SNP MSP Shona Robison
Dundee MSP Shona Robison slams 'intrusion' over three-day ski trip with daughter
Officers have sealed of Morgan Street in the Stobswell area of Dundee
Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law re-arrested after man falls from Dundee window
James Henderson has been jailed.
Violent serial rapist jailed over attacks in Dundee and Aberdeen
Kiara Marshall.
Blairgowrie woman to compensate Dundee bar worker for drunken punch
Gary MacNair and Nicola McPhee. Images: Facebook.
'Love you babe' — Couple sentenced together after latest Dundee robbery
Former Baynes unit on Crichton Street, Dundee.
Whisky shop planned for Dundee city centre
Brian and Brian Robertson at Dens Park. Image: David Young
Dundee suspend groundsmen over 'internal staff matter'
4
The trio appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law in Dundee court accused of heroin dealing
Police were called to Byron Street. Image: Google Street View/Supplied
Van abandoned after crash with minibus on Dundee street
Simon Lynch played for Dundee.
Former Dundee striker's sexual assault trial deserted after failure to cite complainer