Police presence in Dundee street ramps up as man remains in hospital after falling from flat

The police presence on a Dundee street ramped up on Tuesday, nearly a week after a man was hospitalised after falling from a flat.

Residents in Morgan Street, Stobswell, say officers have been making door-to-door inquiries about the incident on Tuesday and claim forensics visited the property.

A 36-year-old man remains in Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law Ramsay El-Nakla was one of three people arrested in connection with the incident before being released pending further inquiries.

On Tuesday, an officer guarded the door of the flat the man fell from and neighbours say there has been police activity in the street over the past few days.

Vitalijs Lovcinovskis, 42, said: “I was aware of the incident at the time and had been checking for updates on the guy.

“I saw police at the scene on the day and was aware police have been back here since.”

‘Police asking questions’

Another resident, 22, added: “The police have been here around the clock.

“But the only time they approached our door was on the day of the incident. We’ve been waiting for updates on the injured man but heard nothing.”

One neighbour said: “There’s been a police car here all week.

“You never think things like this will happen.”

Another told us: “CID knocked on my door this morning and started asking questions, asking me if I knew anything about what has happened.”

One woman, who claims to have seen the incident unfold, recalled how a binman rushed to help the man who fell from the window.

She said: “I have had police at my door today asking what I know. Everyone is talking about it but people here keep themselves to themselves.”

Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, were re-arrested after appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday charged with drug offences including supplying heroin.

All three made no plea and will appear in court again at a later date.