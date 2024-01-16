Dundee’s Swallow roundabout flooding probed by roads bosses

Trunk road bosses are investigating the cause of flooding on the A90 at the Swallow Roundabout on the edge of Dundee.

Both sides of the carriageway near Invergowrie have been plagued by surface water – even during dry spells – since November,

Now Amey, which manages the Perth-Dundee road for Transport Scotland, is trying to find the cause.

The company started drainage investigations on Sunday.

These will continue until Friday January 19.

A series of rolling lane closures will be on place overnight for the duration of the works.

Local councillor Alasdair Bailey said motorists and residents would be glad of an answer to the mystery.

He said: “The flooding has been present on the carriageway since November.

“What’s strange is that there is often still a substantial amount of flowing water there a number of days after rainfall. So I’m reassured to hear that Amey are working with the water company to investigate where it’s coming from.

“It’s quite a surprise to hit that amount of water on a major road on a dry day. Hopefully a fix is made soon.”

Amey explains Swallow Roundabout works

Flood warning signs have been put in place on the approach to the Swallow roundabout at Dundee.

Amey also installed a 50mph speed limit on both sides of the carriageway at the affected section last week.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “The drainage investigations will take place on the A90 northbound approach to Swallow Roundabout and the southbound carriageway from Swallow Roundabout to the BP Garage.

“To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the investigations will take place under a series of rolling lane closures on each carriageway, as work progresses, between 7.30pm to 6.30am each night.”

The spokesperson added: “Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”