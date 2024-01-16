Dundee’s Swallow roundabout flooding probed by roads bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dundee’s Swallow roundabout flooding probed by roads bosses

The A90 approach to the Swallow roundabout has been plagued by flood water, even during dry weather

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
A90 Dundee Roundabout
Flooding has been a problem on the A90 at Swallow Roundabout outside Dundee.

Trunk road bosses are investigating the cause of flooding on the A90 at the Swallow Roundabout on the edge of Dundee.

Both sides of the carriageway near Invergowrie have been plagued by surface water – even during dry spells – since November,

Now Amey, which manages the Perth-Dundee road for Transport Scotland, is trying to find the cause.

The company started drainage investigations on Sunday.

These will continue until Friday January 19.

A series of rolling lane closures will be on place overnight for the duration of the works.

Councillor Alasdair Bailey standing next to A90.
Councillor Alasdair Bailey has welcomed the probe into flooding at the Swallow roundabout near Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Local councillor Alasdair Bailey said motorists and residents would be glad of an answer to the mystery.

He said: “The flooding has been present on the carriageway since November.

“What’s strange is that there is often still a substantial amount of flowing water there a number of days after rainfall. So I’m reassured to hear that Amey are working with the water company to investigate where it’s coming from.

“It’s quite a surprise to hit that amount of water on a major road on a dry day. Hopefully a fix is made soon.”

Amey explains Swallow Roundabout works

Flood warning signs have been put in place on the approach to the Swallow roundabout at Dundee.

Coastguard crew walking through chest deep flood water in Invergowrie during Storm Babet
Nearby Invergowrie was badly hit by flooding during Storm Babet. Image: DC Thomson/ Mhairi Edwards.

Amey also installed a 50mph speed limit on both sides of the carriageway at the affected section last week.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “The drainage investigations will take place on the A90 northbound approach to Swallow Roundabout and the southbound carriageway from Swallow Roundabout to the BP Garage.

“To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the investigations will take place under a series of rolling lane closures on each carriageway, as work progresses, between 7.30pm to 6.30am each night.”

The spokesperson added: “Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”

