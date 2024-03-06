Why V&A Dundee, Arbroath, Perth and Dunfermline are big Budget 2024 winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Why V&A Dundee, Arbroath, Perth and Dunfermline are big Budget 2024 winners

The UK Government has announced funding worth millions of pounds to be spent in Tayside and Fife

By Paul Malik
The V&A Dundee is to get £2.6 million in funding from the UK Government. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson
The V&A Dundee is to get £2.6 million in funding from the UK Government. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

V&A Dundee is set to receive £2.6 million from the UK Government, the Chancellor of the Exchequer has announced.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled money for the cultural institution during the Westminster government’s budget statement.

It comes alongside a £5m announcement for Perth and Dunfermline’s cultural efforts and £20m in town funding for Arbroath over the next decade.

Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove said he was pleased government finally “agreed” the museum was a “significant UK cultural project”, almost six years after opening.

It follows a £20m announcement from the same fund for Dundee in November last year.

V&A Dundee budget boost

The cash was welcomed by Mr Gove, who recently visited the V&A to view the Tartan exhibition.

“I visited the V&A in Dundee to see the Tartan exhibition in 2023,” he said.

“It was absolutely outstanding and I promised the museum and the council leader John Alexander the UK Government would look to support the city and the museum wherever possible.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander and Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove outside V&A Dundee, which has received extra funding in the budget. Image: Dundee City Council

“I am therefore delighted that, following the announcement last December of our Levelling Up Partnership with Dundee, the chancellor has now agreed the V&A in Dundee is a nationally significant UK cultural project to which we should offer more financial support.

“I know the V&A will put this extra £2.6m to good use and the museum will go from strength to strength, providing an amazing attraction for the people of Dundee and its many visitors from across Scotland, the rest of the UK and abroad.”

Funding for Arbroath

Arbroath will receive £20m over the next 10 years. The money comes from a larger £200m fund for towns.

Mr Gove added: “It is fantastic the UK Government has been able to extend our Long Term Plan for Towns to a further three Scottish towns. This means that we are now investing £200m in 10 Scottish towns over the next decade.

“It is very exciting that we are spending £20m to help with levelling up in Arbroath.

“This is all about giving towns the tools to change their future.

Arbroath High Street. Image: Google

“Many UK towns face similar challenges and we know that people want to see more investment in regenerating their high streets and town centres.

“I look forward to working with Angus Council as we develop a plan to help Arbroath, and its elected representatives, tackle the issues that matter most to the people that live there.”

Perth and Dunfermline will each receive £5m from the Levelling Up fund for cultural projects.

These projects will have to be agreed with the Department of Levelling Up before the money is granted.

More from Business

Unlike leisure travel, flights for business have failed to return to pre-coronavirus levels (Steve Parsons/PA)
Budget: Higher taxes for airline passengers
Around 170,000 families will be taken out of paying a tax charge, under reforms unveiled in the Budget (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Families set to gain more towards the cost of raising their children
The Government has announced the introduction of a new British ISA to encourage investment in UK companies and boost the City (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Chancellor confirms new British ISA to boost investment in the City
Air passenger duty will be increased for passengers with premium economy, business class and first class tickets (Alamy/PA)
Tax rise outlined in Budget for airline passengers in premium cabins
The national insurance cut from April will be worth an average £450 for workers and £350 for the self-employed (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Hunt cuts national insurance in pre-election Budget giveaway
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street for Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Budget at a glance: What measures did the Government announce?
The Government is to introduce a new tax on vapes in a bid to discourage non-smokers from taking up the habit (Jacob King/PA)
New tax on vapes announced in Budget
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was delivering his Budget in the Houses of Parliament (Carl Court/PA)
UK economy to grow by higher-than-expected 0.8% in 2024, says OBR
Motoring groups welcomed Jeremy Hunt’s decision to freeze fuel duty (Peter Byrne/PA)
Motoring groups welcome fuel duty freeze
Mr Musk launched legal action (AP)
OpenAI says Elon Musk agreed ChatGPT maker should become for-profit