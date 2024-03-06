Why V&A Dundee, Arbroath, Perth and Dunfermline are big Budget 2024 winners

V&A Dundee is set to receive £2.6 million from the UK Government, the Chancellor of the Exchequer has announced.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled money for the cultural institution during the Westminster government’s budget statement.

It comes alongside a £5m announcement for Perth and Dunfermline’s cultural efforts and £20m in town funding for Arbroath over the next decade.

Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove said he was pleased government finally “agreed” the museum was a “significant UK cultural project”, almost six years after opening.

It follows a £20m announcement from the same fund for Dundee in November last year.

V&A Dundee budget boost

The cash was welcomed by Mr Gove, who recently visited the V&A to view the Tartan exhibition.

“I visited the V&A in Dundee to see the Tartan exhibition in 2023,” he said.

“It was absolutely outstanding and I promised the museum and the council leader John Alexander the UK Government would look to support the city and the museum wherever possible.

“I am therefore delighted that, following the announcement last December of our Levelling Up Partnership with Dundee, the chancellor has now agreed the V&A in Dundee is a nationally significant UK cultural project to which we should offer more financial support.

“I know the V&A will put this extra £2.6m to good use and the museum will go from strength to strength, providing an amazing attraction for the people of Dundee and its many visitors from across Scotland, the rest of the UK and abroad.”

Funding for Arbroath

Arbroath will receive £20m over the next 10 years. The money comes from a larger £200m fund for towns.

Mr Gove added: “It is fantastic the UK Government has been able to extend our Long Term Plan for Towns to a further three Scottish towns. This means that we are now investing £200m in 10 Scottish towns over the next decade.

“It is very exciting that we are spending £20m to help with levelling up in Arbroath.

“This is all about giving towns the tools to change their future.

“Many UK towns face similar challenges and we know that people want to see more investment in regenerating their high streets and town centres.

“I look forward to working with Angus Council as we develop a plan to help Arbroath, and its elected representatives, tackle the issues that matter most to the people that live there.”

Perth and Dunfermline will each receive £5m from the Levelling Up fund for cultural projects.

These projects will have to be agreed with the Department of Levelling Up before the money is granted.