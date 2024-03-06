Dundee Best pictures as Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club returns after 30 years The Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club, which aims to promote and preserve the rich heritage of Scottish music, has made its return. Iain Stewart at the launch of the Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Isla Glen & Alan Wilson March 6 2024, 3:00pm March 6 2024, 3:00pm Share Best pictures as Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club returns after 30 years Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4914802/dundee-accordion-fiddle-club-returns/ Copy Link 0 comment The Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club has returned to the City of Discovery after 30 years. The club, which aims to promote and preserve the rich heritage of Scottish music and foster a sense of community among its members, met at the Queen’s Hotel last night. Musicians and music lovers with a passion for accordion and fiddle music in the traditional scene attended the launch. Nicky McMichan, Graham Mackay and other musicians performed reels, jigs, waltzes, slow airs and more. The club has been relaunched by Iain Stewart , an accordion player who was seeking a place to play. Our photographer Steve MacDougall captured the best moments. Ian McCallum, Iain Stewart and David Husband playing. Nicola Braid performs. Ian McCallum plays the accordian. David Husband performs. The audience enjoy the music. Iain Stewart outside Queen’s Hotel. David Husband accompanied by Iain Stewart. The crowd. Ian McCallum, Iain Stewart and David Husband playing. Organiser Iain Stewart. Nicola Braid and Gordon Haddow perform.
