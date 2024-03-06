Best pictures as Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club returns after 30 years

The Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club has returned to the City of Discovery after 30 years.

The club, which aims to promote and preserve the rich heritage of Scottish music and foster a sense of community among its members, met at the Queen’s Hotel last night.

Musicians and music lovers with a passion for accordion and fiddle music in the traditional scene attended the launch.

Nicky McMichan, Graham Mackay and other musicians performed reels, jigs, waltzes, slow airs and more.

The club has been relaunched by Iain Stewart , an accordion player who was seeking a place to play.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall captured the best moments.