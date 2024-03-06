Best pictures as Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club returns after 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club returns after 30 years

The Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club, which aims to promote and preserve the rich heritage of Scottish music, has made its return.

Iain Stewart at the launch of the Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Iain Stewart at the launch of the Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen & Alan Wilson

The Dundee Accordion and Fiddle Club has returned to the City of Discovery after 30 years.

The club, which aims to promote and preserve the rich heritage of Scottish music and foster a sense of community among its members, met at the Queen’s Hotel last night.

Musicians and music lovers with a passion for accordion and fiddle music in the traditional scene attended the launch.

Nicky McMichan, Graham Mackay and other musicians performed reels, jigs, waltzes, slow airs and more.

The club has been relaunched by Iain Stewart , an accordion player who was seeking a place to play.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall captured the best moments.

Ian McCallum, Iain Stewart and David Husband playing.
Nicola Braid performs.
Ian McCallum plays the accordian.
David Husband performs.
The audience enjoy the music.
Iain Stewart outside Queen’s Hotel.
David Husband accompanied by Iain Stewart.
The crowd.
Ian McCallum, Iain Stewart and David Husband playing.
Organiser Iain Stewart.
Nicola Braid and Gordon Haddow perform.

More from Dundee

A graphic advertising the Wonka night at Captain's Cabin. Image: Captain's Cabin/Instagram
Dundee pub to host 'Wonka Experience Part 2' in tribute to infamous Glasgow event
A dead rat found in the Beechwood area. Image: Supplied
'Cat-sized rats' terrorising Dundee estate
Jones was refused bail at the High Court in Edinburgh.
St Andrews man behind bars after child rape bid confession
Raymond Tait leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return for sentencing later.
Dundee creep snared by 'paedophile hunters' after lewd chats with decoys
The closed RBS Broughty Ferry bank. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council to extend RBS contract - despite outrage over local branch closures
Fun Factory Dundee
Dundee soft play centre responds in row over boy's broken arm and party charges
3
Ian Davidson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Crooked Dundee lawyer defrauded client of nearly £3k in cheque scam
Baldragon Academy on Harestane Road. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee school urged to tackle pupil behaviour and attitudes after latest inspection
Members of 22A Events team at Dundee's Riverside
Dundee set to have Euro 2024 fanzone catering for around 5,000 Scotland fans
Dundee Olympia leisure centre
Dundee Olympia probe: What an independent investigation means — and what happens next
6

Conversation