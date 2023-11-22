Dundee gets £20 million budget boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dundee gets £20 million budget boost

City leader John Alexander welcomed the UK cash but warned it “will not touch the sides” of problems facing the council.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
City leader John Alexander welcomed the UK cash but warned it “will not touch the sides” of problems facing the council.

Dundee is getting £20 million as part of the UK’s “levelling up” scheme, but city leader John Alexander thinks it will barely touch the sides of economic challenges.

The money is part of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s spending plans which totals £80 million across four council areas in Scotland.

The money for Dundee comes days after a bid from neighbouring Angus Council to regenerate the Brechin Caledonian Railway was rejected for a second time.

Dundee council leader John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.

Council leader Mr Alexander said all investment was welcome no matter where it came from, but said the city needs further support.

He told The Courier: “I’m certainly not going to be unhappy about £20 million.

“But we also have to reality check things. £20 million wouldn’t build a quarter of a new secondary school. It’s not economically transformational.

“It’s not going to touch the sides of the challenges Dundee faces”

He called on the Scottish Government, run by his own party in Holyrood, to step forward and invest in the city where possible.

‘This is just the start’

Mr Alexander added: “I’m seeing this in a positive light. But I’m not taking this as the end of the conversation. This is just the start.

“This is just the UK Government element. I’m pursuing the Scottish Government as well, because we need both governments to work with us if we’re to make significant economic inroads into the challenges we face.”

In January, Dundee received £14 million from the Levelling Up fund to transform an old car park into a modern transport hub for electric cars and e-bikes.

But city leaders called for further multi-million pound-funding in the city centre after missing out on a low-tax investment zone.

The Levelling Up scheme was brought forward when Boris Johnson was in power, and aims to regenerate struggling areas which have been left behind.

Jeremy Hunt unveiled his autumn budget. Image: Shutterstock.

During his speech, Mr Hunt also had good news for the new Forth freeport, which will take in parts of Fife such as Rosyth and Burntisland.

The chancellor revealed the special economic zones will be given extended tax breaks for ten years instead of five.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Liz Smith said: “The help being offered by Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt to businesses – especially with levelling up – will hugely increase productivity and boost investment.”

Following the chancellor’s statement, the UK Government said £545 million will be allocated to Holyrood over the next two years.

SNP finance minister Shona Robison, a Dundee MSP, will be responsible for steering her party’s own budget through parliament next month.

More from Politics

Van-Tam tells the inquiry his family was threatened with having their throats cut (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
Van-Tam tells inquiry his family was threatened with having their throats cut
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street (PA)
Hunt claims UK has ‘turned a corner’ as he slashes national insurance
Leo Varadkar made clear his view that sanctions only worked if taken on a multilateral basis (PA)
Taoiseach hopes that Emily Hand will be among first hostages released
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street ahead of his autumn statement (Yui Mok/PA)
The key points of the autumn statement and what it means for the next…
Charlene Hughes said that her first response to the autumn statement was ‘wow’ (Action for Children/PA)
Single mother says Hunt’s welfare reforms ‘won’t really help people like myself’
Downpatrick was among the places flooded (Peter Morrison/PA)
Review into Northern Ireland flooding needed to learn lessons, minister says
Pension reforms could see savers get a ‘pot for life’ (Nick Ansell/PA)
Pension pots for life ‘could boost savings culture but be admin headache’
Housing allowance and benefits rises in line with inflation have been welcomed by charities and campaigners (Alamy/PA)
‘Huge sigh of relief’ for renters after housing allowance unfrozen
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Labour in a tangle over Gaza ceasefire call
Experts welcomed the reforms but said the Government could have gone further (Peter Byrne/PA)
Isa shake-up will help savers make most of top-paying accounts

Conversation