Brechin and Angus miss out on Levelling Up Fund millions – AGAIN

Angus has paid the price for a 2022 Levelling Up fiasco after the area missed out on UK Government millions in the latest near billion-pound handout.

The vast pot will be shared by 55 councils across the UK for projects to revitalise communities and create new jobs.

But the cash has gone to schemes which just missed out last year.

And Angus failed to put its hat into the ring in 2022.

At that time, councillors decided not to back a £20m Brechin Caledonian Railway plan.

The award-winning attraction put forward proposals to transform the area’s tourism and training potential.

It included major infrastructure improvements to the Caley Station site at Brechin.

Between now and Christmas the railway will welcome around 12,000 passengers for a trip on the Polar Express.

And the scheme also includes extending the tourist railway to Montrose.

But last year councillors said the Caley proposal was too risky financially.

It led to furious claims that it was a missed opportunity for the town and wider area.

One area MSP said the decision would “haunt Angus for years”.

However, Angus Council appointed consultants this year to work with the railway to take the scheme forward.

It also launched a consultation on a multi-million pound vision to turn Monikie and Crombie country parks into a top family tourist destination.

The idea is already proving controversial, with many saying plans for holiday lodges and paid-for attractions will ruin the beauty spots.

Both projects were targets for levelling up funding.

So there is now uncertainty around where the required cash might come from.

‘Extremely disappointing’

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “The news regarding the process for Levelling Up Round 3 is extremely disappointing.

“However, Angus Council has been working closely with the Brechin Caledonian Railway and our appointed consultants Systra to further develop the projects and business case for the emerging themes.

“This work continues and will ensure that together we are best placed and ready to target additional funding opportunities.”

“With regards to our country parks at Crombie and Monikie, the input from the recent community consultation is proving to be extremely useful in helping to inform on the potential for their future direction.

“Work with the consultants will continue so that we can develop the medium and long-term visions for these tremendous assets that Angus has, along with any suitable options that might be the subject of future funding bids.”