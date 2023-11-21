Brechin and Angus miss out on Levelling Up Fund millions – AGAIN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin and Angus miss out on Levelling Up Fund millions – AGAIN

No Courier country councils were among 55 local authorities across the UK to win a slice of the near £1 billion UK Government fund.

By Graham Brown
Brechin Caledonian Railway was targeting Levelling Up fund millions. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Caledonian Railway was targeting Levelling Up fund millions. Image: Paul Reid

Angus has paid the price for a 2022 Levelling Up fiasco after the area missed out on UK Government millions in the latest near billion-pound handout.

The vast pot will be shared by 55 councils across the UK for projects to revitalise communities and create new jobs.

But the cash has gone to schemes which just missed out last year.

And Angus failed to put its hat into the ring in 2022.

At that time, councillors decided not to back a £20m Brechin Caledonian Railway plan.

The award-winning attraction put forward proposals to transform the area’s tourism and training potential.

It included major infrastructure improvements to the Caley Station site at Brechin.

Between now and Christmas the railway will welcome around 12,000 passengers for a trip on the Polar Express.

Polar Express at Brechin.
The Polar Express experience will pull 12,000 visitors to Brechin before Christmas. Image: Paul Reid

And the scheme also includes extending the tourist railway to Montrose.

But last year councillors said the Caley proposal was too risky financially.

It led to furious claims that it was a missed opportunity for the town and wider area.

One area MSP said the decision would “haunt Angus for years”.

However, Angus Council appointed consultants this year to work with the railway to take the scheme forward.

It also launched a consultation on a multi-million pound vision to turn Monikie and Crombie country parks into a top family tourist destination.

The idea is already proving controversial, with many saying plans for holiday lodges and paid-for attractions will ruin the beauty spots.

Both projects were targets for levelling up funding.

So there is now uncertainty around where the required cash might come from.

‘Extremely disappointing’

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “The news regarding the process for Levelling Up Round 3 is extremely disappointing.

“However, Angus Council has been working closely with the Brechin Caledonian Railway and our appointed consultants Systra to further develop the projects and business case for the emerging themes.

“This work continues and will ensure that together we are best placed and ready to target additional funding opportunities.”

“With regards to our country parks at Crombie and Monikie, the input from the recent community consultation is proving to be extremely useful in helping to inform on the potential for their future direction.

“Work with the consultants will continue so that we can develop the medium and long-term visions for these tremendous assets that Angus has, along with any suitable options that might be the subject of future funding bids.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Monifieth McDonald's has been destroyed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Monifieth McDonald's fire: Images reveal aftermath as restaurant left a burnt-out shell
McDonald's near Monifieth on fire.
Monifieth McDonald's destroyed in huge fire
The Gateway to the Glens museum in Kirriemuir.
Saviours of Kirriemuir camera obscura focus on rescuing town museum
Grace Byrne and mould in her Angus council home.
Angus family claim mould-covered council home is causing infections
Emergency services at the fire in Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Man, 49, dies in hospital after Montrose house fire
Councils are being given new powers to fine pavement parkers. Image: DC Thomson
Could your Angus street be exempt from the pavement parking ban?
Morgan Doyle meets Katie Price and daughter Princess Andre
Arbroath mum thanks Katie Price for 'amazing' birthday meeting with daughter
2
Angus identified as the easiest place to pass your test in Scotland
Angus revealed as best place in Scotland for passing driving test
River North Esk.
Body of man, 51, recovered from Angus river
The A92 is closed from Ethiebeaton Roundabout to Muirdrum.
A92 near Monifieth shut for hours after 'concern for a person'

Conversation