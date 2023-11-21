Dundee hit-and-run biker on curfew after hospitalising schoolboy for 12 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee hit-and-run biker on curfew after hospitalising schoolboy for 12 weeks

The young victim suffered a broken jaw, knee, pelvis and forearm.

By Paul Malik
Josh Breen.
Josh Breen.

A hit-and-run motorcyclist from Dundee who left his schoolboy victim so badly injured he had to drop out of Highers at school has been sentenced.

Josh Breen admitted causing serious injury to the pedestrian when he hit him as he crossed the road.

He then fled the scene, where the 17-year-old lay “motionless”.

He had dragged the teenager five metres along the road, causing a broken jaw, knee, pelvis and forearm.

Breen, 20 – who had neither licence or insurance – was thrown from the bike but suffered only a cut lip.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, he was placed on supervision for two years, banned from the roads for four and placed on a 7pm to 7am curfew for a year.

3 months in hospital

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair previously told the court Breen had already passed the boy and his friends on Murrayfield Drive but doubled back as they crossed the road.

Having hit the boy, Breen got up and with the help of a friend, began to push the bike away, without stopping to check his victim of leave his details.

The boy’s friends called 999 and he was rushed to Ninewells by ambulance.

Murrayfield Drive, Dundee
Murrayfield Drive, Dundee. Image: Google.

He spent 12 days in hospital, including five in the high dependency unit’s trauma bay.

He was bedbound for nine weeks, which caused him to drop out of some school classes and ultimately fail exams he was expected to pass.

CCTV showed crash

Meanwhile, Breen, of Watson Street, Dundee, was traced the day after the crash with wounds to his face and hands consistent with coming off a motorbike.

CCTV was also recovered from the Snappy Shopper on Lothian Crescent which showed the entire incident.

He earlier admitted causing serious injury by driving dangerously on October 27 2021, without insurance or a licence and failing to stop at a collision.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

