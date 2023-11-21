Dundee hit-and-run biker on curfew after hospitalising schoolboy for 12 weeks

A hit-and-run motorcyclist from Dundee who left his schoolboy victim so badly injured he had to drop out of Highers at school has been sentenced.

Josh Breen admitted causing serious injury to the pedestrian when he hit him as he crossed the road.

He then fled the scene, where the 17-year-old lay “motionless”.

He had dragged the teenager five metres along the road, causing a broken jaw, knee, pelvis and forearm.

Breen, 20 – who had neither licence or insurance – was thrown from the bike but suffered only a cut lip.

At Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, he was placed on supervision for two years, banned from the roads for four and placed on a 7pm to 7am curfew for a year.

3 months in hospital

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair previously told the court Breen had already passed the boy and his friends on Murrayfield Drive but doubled back as they crossed the road.

Having hit the boy, Breen got up and with the help of a friend, began to push the bike away, without stopping to check his victim of leave his details.

The boy’s friends called 999 and he was rushed to Ninewells by ambulance.

He spent 12 days in hospital, including five in the high dependency unit’s trauma bay.

He was bedbound for nine weeks, which caused him to drop out of some school classes and ultimately fail exams he was expected to pass.

CCTV showed crash

Meanwhile, Breen, of Watson Street, Dundee, was traced the day after the crash with wounds to his face and hands consistent with coming off a motorbike.

CCTV was also recovered from the Snappy Shopper on Lothian Crescent which showed the entire incident.

He earlier admitted causing serious injury by driving dangerously on October 27 2021, without insurance or a licence and failing to stop at a collision.

