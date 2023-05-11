New £1m Fife showroom for lorries, trucks and vans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new showroom for lorries, vans and trucks has been opened in Fife after an investment of more than £1 million.

AM Phillip Trucktech operates throughout Scotland but still has its main base at Muiryfaulds, between Forfar and Dundee.

The firm is a dealer for IVECO, Ford and Fiat Professional.

It has invested a seven-figure sum in moving to its new base at Eastfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes. The move from former premises has also created 10 jobs.

It was formerly based at Bankhead Industrial Estate on Blackwood Way in the Fife town.

New ‘bigger and better’ Fife showroom

Managing director Rob McWilliam said: “Our old site was only a couple of minutes away.

“We were at the old site 25 years so there’s been a lot to move across.

“When we moved in originally in 1996 we were AM Phillip and we had two different divisions – Trucktech and Agritech.

“About five years ago we sold off the agricultural side of the business but we were sharing the site with the company that bought it.

“As we’ve continued to grow and as they’ve grown, the site was too small for two expanding companies to work out of.”

Mr McWilliam said the new premises will include a new vehicle showroom, expanded space for commercial vehicle servicing and an extensive selection of used vehicles on display.

He added: “It’s a huge change. The site is much bigger and better than we had originally.

“We previously had a display area of about six used vehicles. Now we can display up to 25 and we can also have about 25 new vehicles.

“In addition to that we’ve got an inside showroom which we’ve never had in Glenrothes before.

“We’ve been able to put in additional ramps and pits for servicing.

“These things we’ve needed but we didn’t have the luxury at our former site.”

Firm founded by Isle of Man TT star

The business was founded by Alex Phillip, known as Eck, who forged the company’s reputation after training as a motor engineer with the former Lambs garage in Dundee.

An accomplished motorcyclist, he was a winner in the clubman’s category of the legendary Isle of Man TT in 1950 and a Scottish speed champion.

Mr Phillip, who died in 2010, bought the small garage at Muiryfaulds in 1955.

He built up what would become one of Scotland’s biggest truck and van businesses.

Today it has branches in Dundee, Forfar, Glenrothes, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Conon Bridge.