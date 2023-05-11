New £1m Fife showroom for lorries, trucks and vans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AM Phillip has invested more than £1m in its new Glenrothes site. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
AM Phillip has invested more than £1m in its new Glenrothes site. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

New £1m Fife showroom for lorries, trucks and vans

The expansion to new premises has allowed the business to create 10 jobs.

By Gavin Harper

A new showroom for lorries, vans and trucks has been opened in Fife after an investment of more than £1 million.

AM Phillip Trucktech operates throughout Scotland but still has its main base at Muiryfaulds, between Forfar and Dundee.

The firm is a dealer for IVECO, Ford and Fiat Professional.

It has invested a seven-figure sum in moving to its new base at Eastfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes. The move from former premises has also created 10 jobs.

It was formerly based at Bankhead Industrial Estate on Blackwood Way in the Fife town.

New ‘bigger and better’ Fife showroom

Managing director Rob McWilliam said: “Our old site was only a couple of minutes away.

“We were at the old site 25 years so there’s been a lot to move across.

“When we moved in originally in 1996 we were AM Phillip and we had two different divisions – Trucktech and Agritech.

“About five years ago we sold off the agricultural side of the business but we were sharing the site with the company that bought it.

“As we’ve continued to grow and as they’ve grown, the site was too small for two expanding companies to work out of.”

Tecnician Damien McCrorie working on a vehicle in the expanded servicing area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mr McWilliam said the new premises will include a new vehicle showroom, expanded space for commercial vehicle servicing and an extensive selection of used vehicles on display.

He added: “It’s a huge change. The site is much bigger and better than we had originally.

“We previously had a display area of about six used vehicles. Now we can display up to 25 and we can also have about 25 new vehicles.

Managing director, Ron McWilliam inside the new premises. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“In addition to that we’ve got an inside showroom which we’ve never had in Glenrothes before.

“We’ve been able to put in additional ramps and pits for servicing.

“These things we’ve needed but we didn’t have the luxury at our former site.”

Firm founded by Isle of Man TT star

The business was founded by Alex Phillip, known as Eck, who forged the company’s reputation after training as a motor engineer with the former Lambs garage in Dundee.

An accomplished motorcyclist, he was a winner in the clubman’s category of the legendary Isle of Man TT in 1950 and a Scottish speed champion.

AM Phillip Trucktech managing director Rob McWilliam and branch manager Elliot Scott at the new premises in Eastfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mr Phillip, who died in 2010, bought the small garage at Muiryfaulds in 1955.

He built up what would become one of Scotland’s biggest truck and van businesses.

Today it has branches in Dundee, Forfar, Glenrothes, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Conon Bridge.

