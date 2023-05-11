Bon’s Big Birthday Bash will keep Kirrie rockin’ to AC/DC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bon’s Big Birthday Bash will keep Kirrie rockin’ to AC/DC

Bonfest organisers DD8 Music have put together a Town Hall gig for the weekend of what would have been Bon Scott's 77th birthday.

By Graham Brown
AC/DC fans will be back in Kirrie in July for Bon's Big Birthday Bash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
AC/DC fans will be back in Kirrie in July for Bon's Big Birthday Bash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

AC/DC fans have another Angus summer date to look forward to after the success of Bonfest.

Organisers are still catching their breath after the three-day festival which brought thousands to Kirriemuir.

Once again, fans from across the world headed to Angus for the annual celebration of the band’s former frontman Bon Scott.

Bonfest AC/DC festival in Kirriemuir.
Rachel McAdam was among thousands of AC/DC fans at this year’s Bonfest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But charity DD8 Music couldn’t let an important anniversary slip by unnoticed.

So they have organised Bon’s Big Birthday Bash for Saturday July 8.

It’s taking place over the weekend of what would have been the Kirrie baker’s son’s 77th birthday.

Popular bans lined up to play

Kirrie Town Hall is the venue for the gig.

And it will see the return of three Bonfest headliners.

They include home town band Emerald Sunday, who thrilled the main arena crowd on the final night of this year’s festival.

Love Train and Bon UK complete the line-up.

The birthday bash will raise funds for DD8 Music’s wide range of activities.

The charity is based in what was once Kirriemuir’s RAF museum on Bellies Brae, a stone’s throw from the Bon Scott statue

Bon Scott statue in Kirriemuir.
Fans at the Bon Scott statue. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

DD8 runs a host of programmes aimed at inspiring youngsters and transforming lives through creativity, music and community-led projects.

Tickets for Bon’s Big Birthday Bash are available through the dd8music.com website.

Emigrated as a six-year-old

Ronald Belford Scott was actually born in Forfar on July 9 1946 in the former Fyfe Jamieson maternity hospital.

The ‘Fyfie’ is now long gone and the site occupied by housing.

And Scott left Angus behind after the family emigrated to Australia when he was just six.

Bon Scott.

 

It was a journey that changed his life when he met Glasgow-born brothers Malcolm and Angus Young.

And it brought the name Bon as well as a place at the front of the heavy rock band which became one of the world’s biggest.

Scott’s rollercoaster ride to fame ended tragically when he died in London in 1980 at the end of 33.

Bonfest 2024 has already been set for May 3-5.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
AC/DC fans will be back in Kirrie in July for Bon's Big Birthday Bash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
3
AC/DC fans will be back in Kirrie in July for Bon's Big Birthday Bash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
4
AC/DC fans will be back in Kirrie in July for Bon's Big Birthday Bash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant
5
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer breaks silence on Dundee exit and says he was ‘saddened and disappointed’…
6
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
7
AC/DC fans will be back in Kirrie in July for Bon's Big Birthday Bash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
8
AC/DC fans will be back in Kirrie in July for Bon's Big Birthday Bash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Attendance boom for 12 senior Tayside and Fife teams as astonishing numbers revealed –…
9
AC/DC fans will be back in Kirrie in July for Bon's Big Birthday Bash. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
10
Police are investigating the incident at south Inch Park in Perth
Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark