Bon’s Big Birthday Bash will keep Kirrie rockin’ to AC/DC

AC/DC fans have another Angus summer date to look forward to after the success of Bonfest.

Organisers are still catching their breath after the three-day festival which brought thousands to Kirriemuir.

Once again, fans from across the world headed to Angus for the annual celebration of the band’s former frontman Bon Scott.

But charity DD8 Music couldn’t let an important anniversary slip by unnoticed.

So they have organised Bon’s Big Birthday Bash for Saturday July 8.

It’s taking place over the weekend of what would have been the Kirrie baker’s son’s 77th birthday.

Popular bans lined up to play

Kirrie Town Hall is the venue for the gig.

And it will see the return of three Bonfest headliners.

They include home town band Emerald Sunday, who thrilled the main arena crowd on the final night of this year’s festival.

Love Train and Bon UK complete the line-up.

The birthday bash will raise funds for DD8 Music’s wide range of activities.

The charity is based in what was once Kirriemuir’s RAF museum on Bellies Brae, a stone’s throw from the Bon Scott statue

DD8 runs a host of programmes aimed at inspiring youngsters and transforming lives through creativity, music and community-led projects.

Tickets for Bon’s Big Birthday Bash are available through the dd8music.com website.

Emigrated as a six-year-old

Ronald Belford Scott was actually born in Forfar on July 9 1946 in the former Fyfe Jamieson maternity hospital.

The ‘Fyfie’ is now long gone and the site occupied by housing.

And Scott left Angus behind after the family emigrated to Australia when he was just six.

It was a journey that changed his life when he met Glasgow-born brothers Malcolm and Angus Young.

And it brought the name Bon as well as a place at the front of the heavy rock band which became one of the world’s biggest.

Scott’s rollercoaster ride to fame ended tragically when he died in London in 1980 at the end of 33.

Bonfest 2024 has already been set for May 3-5.