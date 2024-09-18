Fife outdoor clothing firm’s £5m investment plans pays off as sales and workforce grows

A £5 million investment programme has led to four years continual growth for Fife outdoor clothing manufacturer Keela.

The Glenrothes-based firm has increased its work force, expanded its range and grown its output every year since 2020.

New garments including its “Wee Days Oot” range, “Stay Fresh” collection with Polygiene, a limited-edition UK-made Rothes Smock and female-specific editions of popular pieces has seen sales surge.

And the firm has launched the “Keela hospital”, which sees tired and well-worn garments returned to Fife for repurposing, giving outdoor garments a second lease-of-life.

The investment programme is planned to push growth for the firm over the next five years, as well as reinforce its environmental obligations.

£5 million investment for Keela

The £5m investment will see the brand enhance its sustainability processes, fuelling future growth, and push boundaries in outdoor technology innovations over the next five years, sales director Sam Fernando said.

She said a “significant” focus for Keela over the past year is their commitment to the outdoors and communities through its expanded corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

This includes the introduction of its people and planet fund, where 2% of online sales is given to initiatives, charities and projects to enhance the planet and improve access to the great outdoors for everyone.

“We are absolutely delighted to build even further on this incredible period of sustained growth and most importantly be able to use it for creating more roles for talented people within Scotland, as well as supporting our communities and our environment.

“This continued success is down to the hard work of our team and continuing to push our core beliefs — innovation, quality, and technology — and we hope the work implemented in the last 12 months will continue to ensure Keela can grow for many years to come.”

Continued success for Keela

Sam was recently named as one of Women’s Business Club’s four Women of Colour in an acknowledgement of her work in the industry.

She is also part of a group representing hundreds of organisations in taking the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA)’s Outdoors for All manifesto to Westminster.

Emergency services including police and medical staff also use Keela clothing.

And Prince William and his wife Catherine – who met while studying in St Andrews – wore Keela’s hydron jacket while on a visit to the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales.