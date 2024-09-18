Fife outdoor clothing firm’s £5m investment plans pays off as sales and workforce grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife outdoor clothing firm’s £5m investment plans pays off as sales and workforce grows

The brand has experienced steady growth and plans for more with the multi-million-pound programme.

By Paul Malik
Keela sales director Sam Fernando, wearing a Keela jacket on a Highland walk. Image: Keela Outdoors.
Keela sales director Sam Fernando, wearing a Keela jacket on a Highland walk. Image: Keela Outdoors.

A £5 million investment programme has led to four years continual growth for Fife outdoor clothing manufacturer Keela.

The Glenrothes-based firm has increased its work force, expanded its range and grown its output every year since 2020.

New garments including its “Wee Days Oot” range, “Stay Fresh” collection with Polygiene, a limited-edition UK-made Rothes Smock and female-specific editions of popular pieces has seen sales surge.

And the firm has launched the “Keela hospital”, which sees tired and well-worn garments returned to Fife for repurposing, giving outdoor garments a second lease-of-life.

The investment programme is planned to push growth for the firm over the next five years, as well as reinforce its environmental obligations.

£5 million investment for Keela

The £5m investment will see the brand enhance its sustainability processes, fuelling future growth, and push boundaries in outdoor technology innovations over the next five years, sales director Sam Fernando said.

She said a “significant” focus for Keela over the past year is their commitment to the outdoors and communities through its expanded corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Sam Fernando in the Fife factory. Image: DC Thomson

This includes the introduction of its people and planet fund, where 2% of online sales is given to initiatives, charities and projects to enhance the planet and improve access to the great outdoors for everyone.

“We are absolutely delighted to build even further on this incredible period of sustained growth and most importantly be able to use it for creating more roles for talented people within Scotland, as well as supporting our communities and our environment.

“This continued success is down to the hard work of our team and continuing to push our core beliefs — innovation, quality, and technology — and we hope the work implemented in the last 12 months will continue to ensure Keela can grow for many years to come.”

Continued success for Keela

Sam was recently named as one of Women’s Business Club’s four Women of Colour in an acknowledgement of her work in the industry.

She is also part of a group representing hundreds of organisations in taking the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA)’s Outdoors for All manifesto to Westminster.

Emergency services including police and medical staff also use Keela clothing.

And Prince William and his wife Catherine – who met while studying in St Andrews – wore Keela’s hydron jacket while on a visit to the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales.

