Driver to stand trial accused of attempted murder of cyclist in Glenrothes

A driver is to stand trial accused of the attempted murder of a cyclist in Glenrothes.

Craig McComb is alleged to have hit Duncan Ronaldson on the A92 on August 12 2022.

The 36 year-old also faces a charge of dangerous driving.

It is claimed McComb repeatedly pressed his car horn at Mr Ronaldson, overtook him on the nearside, drove erratically and then stopped sharply.

This allegedly caused the cyclist and his bike to collide with the car.

The attempted murder charge then states McComb assaulted Mr Ronaldson by driving towards him and hitting him with his car.

The indictment claims Mr Ronaldson fell to the ground and McComb continued to drive, resulting in the cyclist being dragged along the road.

This is said to be to the man’s severe injury, permanent disfigurement and the danger of his life.

Prosecutors list an alternative accusation to the murder bid charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

McComb faces a final separate allegation of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards Mr Ronaldson.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow where McComb’s lawyers pled not guilty on his behalf.

Lord Matthews set a trial due to begin in September this year.

McComb, of Glenrothes, remains on bail meantime.

