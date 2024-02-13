Driver to stand trial accused of attempted murder of cyclist in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver to stand trial accused of attempted murder of cyclist in Glenrothes

Craig McComb denies knocking a cyclist from his bike, then dragging him along the ground with his car.

By Grant McCabe
Trial was set at the High Court in Glasgow for September.
A driver is to stand trial accused of the attempted murder of a cyclist in Glenrothes.

Craig McComb is alleged to have hit Duncan Ronaldson on the A92 on August 12 2022.

The 36 year-old also faces a charge of dangerous driving.

It is claimed McComb repeatedly pressed his car horn at Mr Ronaldson, overtook him on the nearside, drove erratically and then stopped sharply.

This allegedly caused the cyclist and his bike to collide with the car.

The attempted murder charge then states McComb assaulted Mr Ronaldson by driving towards him and hitting him with his car.

The A92 in Glenrothes
The A92 in Glenrothes. Image: Google.

The indictment claims Mr Ronaldson fell to the ground and McComb continued to drive, resulting in the cyclist being dragged along the road.

This is said to be to the man’s severe injury, permanent disfigurement and the danger of his life.

Prosecutors list an alternative accusation to the murder bid charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

McComb faces a final separate allegation of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards Mr Ronaldson.

The case called for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow where McComb’s lawyers pled not guilty on his behalf.

Lord Matthews set a trial due to begin in September this year.

McComb, of Glenrothes, remains on bail meantime.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

