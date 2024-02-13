Police probe assault at The Horn Milk Bar near Perth

Police are investigating reports of an assault at The Horn Milk Bar near Perth.

Officers were called to the iconic diner, off the A90 in the Carse of Gowrie, at around 8.15am on Saturday.

It is understood the incident happened after a woman turned up at the restaurant to speak to the owner in a dispute over tips and wages.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.15am on Saturday, officers received a report of an assault at a premises by the A90 near Perth.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Run by the Farquharson family since 1960, The Horn Milk Bar is renowned for its bacon rolls – created by the late George Aimer.

The Horn has been contacted for comment.