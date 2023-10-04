Ram-raider jailed after £60k wrecking spree at Broughty Ferry store

A man has admitted stealing an SUV and writing it off by smashing it into a Broughty Ferry convenience store.

In the early hours of January 18, Lee Howard sneaked into an unlocked house in Dundee’s Strathmartine Road and helped himself to the keys of a Kia Sportage.

He took the car – which was less than six months old – to Claypotts Road and with the help of another person, rammed it into the Premier store.

He was seen making off with £3,000 worth of tobacco and alcohol.

The 39-year-old’s DNA was found in blood within the car, as well as on its steering wheel and start button.

He had left his bike outside the house, with his DNA on the handlebars.

Nocturnal raid

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion explained the residents of the Strathmartine Road property had left their door unlocked to allow their adult son in late at night.

The householder woke at 3.10am when she heard the door but assumed it was her son returning.

It was in fact Howard, who helped himself to the keys for the woman’s Kia, parked in the drive.

It was next seen by a witness driving to work at 4.45am, on Claypotts Road outside the Premier Store, with its door open and significantly damaged.

Three tyres were burst and off the rims.

The shop’s alarm sounding and the frontage was caved in.

Shelving inside had been knocked over and bottles were smashed.

A CCTV review showed Howard and another person stealing “significant” quantities of alcohol, cigarettes and tobacco.

‘Subject to pernicious substance misuse’

Ms Mannion explained the £40,000 car was written off and £18,400 worth of damage was caused to the shop.

She added Howard and his accomplice stole £3,000 worth of stock.

He appeared in court from custody on February 2 and has been remanded since.

On Tuesday, he admitted stealing the car keys and Kia, as well as breaking into the Premier Store and stealing.

Howard’s solicitor James Laverty said: “He knows nothing will mitigate the circumstances other than advising at the time of the offence he was subject to pernicious substance misuse.

“While in HMP Perth, he has sought appropriate assistance.

“The various organisations that work within the prison have been assisting him.

“He intends to use the wellness provisions within the jail.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Howard for 32 months, backdated to February.

He said: “You stole a car, you wrote it off, you drove it into these premises.

“There’s a lot of money involved here.

“It may be the insurance companies will pay up but insurance premiums go up.

“It will be a significant sentence.”

Extra staff needed

Speaking at the time, shop owner Saim Mohammad said: “I’m trying to claim it all back on insurance but at the moment I don’t know.

“We’re still looking at the policy and the criteria but we’ve provided everything – let’s just see what happens.

“We tried our best to get back to normal the very next day after the crash.

“We requested a new window from Vertex and I’m very grateful to them.

“They handled everything externally and internally I hired extra staff to start cleaning the mess.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.