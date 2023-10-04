Ram-raider jailed after £60k wrecking spree at Broughty Ferry store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Ram-raider jailed after £60k wrecking spree at Broughty Ferry store

Lee Howard has been locked up for 32 months after admitting stealing an SUV and ploughing it into the Claypotts Road shop.

By Ross Gardiner
Claypotts Road Premier Store ram raider Lee Howard.
Claypotts Road Premier Store ram raider Lee Howard.

A man has admitted stealing an SUV and writing it off by smashing it into a Broughty Ferry convenience store.

In the early hours of January 18, Lee Howard sneaked into an unlocked house in Dundee’s Strathmartine Road and helped himself to the keys of a Kia Sportage.

He took the car – which was less than six months old – to Claypotts Road and with the help of another person, rammed it into the Premier store.

He was seen making off with £3,000 worth of tobacco and alcohol.

The 39-year-old’s DNA was found in blood within the car, as well as on its steering wheel and start button.

He had left his bike outside the house, with his DNA on the handlebars.

Premier store ram-raid
The ram-raid left a gaping hole in the front of the shop. Image: DC Thomson.

Nocturnal raid

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion explained the residents of the Strathmartine Road property had left their door unlocked to allow their adult son in late at night.

The householder woke at 3.10am when she heard the door but assumed it was her son returning.

Premier Store, Broughty Ferry ram-raid
The stolen Kia was driven into the shop front. Image: DC Thomson

It was in fact Howard, who helped himself to the keys for the woman’s Kia, parked in the drive.

It was next seen by a witness driving to work at 4.45am, on Claypotts Road outside the Premier Store, with its door open and significantly damaged.

Three tyres were burst and off the rims.

Kia used in Ferry shop raid
The stricken car outside the shop. Image: DC Thomson.

The shop’s alarm sounding and the frontage was caved in.

Shelving inside had been knocked over and bottles were smashed.

A CCTV review showed Howard and another person stealing “significant” quantities of alcohol, cigarettes and tobacco.

‘Subject to pernicious substance misuse’

Ms Mannion explained the £40,000 car was written off and £18,400 worth of damage was caused to the shop.

She added Howard and his accomplice stole £3,000 worth of stock.

He appeared in court from custody on February 2 and has been remanded since.

Damage after a ram raid in Broughty Ferry
The raid left a scene of devastation. Image: Supplied.

On Tuesday, he admitted stealing the car keys and Kia, as well as breaking into the Premier Store and stealing.

Howard’s solicitor James Laverty said: “He knows nothing will mitigate the circumstances other than advising at the time of the offence he was subject to pernicious substance misuse.

“While in HMP Perth, he has sought appropriate assistance.

“The various organisations that work within the prison have been assisting him.

“He intends to use the wellness provisions within the jail.”

Lee Howard
Lee Howard. Image: Facebook.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Howard for 32 months, backdated to February.

He said: “You stole a car, you wrote it off, you drove it into these premises.

“There’s a lot of money involved here.

“It may be the insurance companies will pay up but insurance premiums go up.

“It will be a significant sentence.”

Extra staff needed

Speaking at the time, shop owner Saim Mohammad said: “I’m trying to claim it all back on insurance but at the moment I don’t know.

“We’re still looking at the policy and the criteria but we’ve provided everything – let’s just see what happens.

“We tried our best to get back to normal the very next day after the crash.

Saim Mohammad
Saim Mohammad. Image: DC Thomson.

“We requested a new window from Vertex and I’m very grateful to them.

“They handled everything externally and internally I hired extra staff to start cleaning the mess.”

