Drill-wielding Peaky Blinders fan threatened Dundee fancy dress shop staff over Tommy Shelby cardboard cut-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drill-wielding Peaky Blinders fan threatened Dundee fancy dress shop staff over Tommy Shelby cardboard cut-out

Graham Stupart armed himself with a drill to unscrew a window fixture at the Seagate store.

By Gordon Currie
Graham Stupart.
Graham Stupart was photographed with a drill outside the Seagate store.

A Peaky Blinders fan clashed with staff at a Dundee fancy dress shop after he tried to grab a life-size cardboard cut-out of character Tommy Shelby.

Graham Stupart armed himself with a drill to unscrew a window fixture at the Seagate store, because he was desperate to get his hands on the promotional Cillian Murphy display.

The 44-year-old was confronted by the store’s owner where the cardboard cut-out was being used as storefront advertising.

Stupart told them: “This is mine. You better f*** off. What are you going to do about it? You should be scared of someone like me.”

‘Can I ask who Tommy Shelby is?’

Fiscal depute Carrie-Ann McKenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At 4.45pm on March 19 2023, the accused was observed at the shop by witnesses.

“He was queried by witnesses about being there. He said to witnesses he wanted the life-sized cardboard cut-out of Tommy Shelby.”

Graham Stupart.
Graham Stupart appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Sheriff George Way asked: “Can I ask who Tommy Shelby is?”

The fiscal depute replied: “He is a character from the TV show Peaky Blinders. The witnesses told the accused it wasn’t for sale.

“In response, the accused became threatening and abusive. He left the scene and the witnesses contacted 999 to report him.”

A ‘grave mess’

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said: “I’m afraid to say the identity of the cardboard cut-out had to be explained to me by my client.”

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in hit TV drama Peaky Blinders.

Sheriff Way said: “He used the phrase ‘you should be scared of someone like me.’ That concerns me. I take it your client realises the grave mess he is in.

“He should understand he either lives peaceably in the community or not, but trying to play the hard man like this is not a good idea.

“He was previously jailed for 44 months for assault and carrying a knife and that could be re-imposed.

“He is drawing attention to himself when he should be keeping under the radar.”

Made owner miss Mother’s Day lunch

Stupart, of Craigowan Road, Dundee, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Yvonne’s Fancy Dress in Dundee on 19 March last year. He admitted causing fear or alarm by repeatedly shouting, swearing, adopting an aggressive demeanour and uttering threatening remarks.

The Crown accepted his not guilty plea to a charge of removing screws from a window fixture to try and steal a cardboard figure.

Sheriff Way ordered him to be of good behaviour for six months and warned him that “the sword of Damacles” was hanging over him.

Stupart was photographed with a drill outside the fancy dress shop. Image: Supplied

Speaking after the hearing, shop owner Yvonne Brown said: “I missed my Mother’s Day lunch because of it.

“We were walking past on our way to the restaurant when we heard a drilling sound.”

She said: “We looked up the street and saw him at the wall trying to get the cut-out off.

“We asked what he was up to and said he had wanted to buy it but they wouldn’t let him.”

Ms Brown added: “We had only put it up because the window had been broken before and was boarded up, so we put it up to try and make the shop and the street look nice.

“It was the guy from Peaky Blinders. They sell in the shop for £35. The guy was shouting and swearing at us and he had the drill in his hand so it was worrying.

“By the time the police came, it was too late to go to lunch and we had lost our spot. The cut-out was stolen properly a couple of weeks later.”

Criminal history

Stupart has previously been jailed for four and a half years for smashing his lover’s cheekbone and breaking her nose weeks after they started dating.

Lynne Miller thought Stupart was going to kill her as he throttled her with a potentially lethal choke hold for around half a minute.

Stupart admitted assaulting Ms Miller to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement. He was on bail at the time.

He also admitted drunkenly staggering around Dens Road, Dundee, with a knife and Sheriff Linda Smith noted his record was littered with convictions for violence and weapons as she jailed him for 54 months.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Graham Stupart was photographed with a drill outside the Seagate store.
Tuesday court round-up — Killer dog owner fails to appear
Graham Stupart was photographed with a drill outside the Seagate store.
Driver to stand trial accused of attempted murder of cyclist in Glenrothes
Graham Stupart was photographed with a drill outside the Seagate store.
Broughty Ferry Premier store ram-raider jailed for 18 months
Graham Stupart was photographed with a drill outside the Seagate store.
Couple battered Dundee stranger for single scratch card and gold chain
Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
Dundee paedophile sexually abused 'high risk' missing youngster weeks after child contact ban imposed
Graham Stupart was photographed with a drill outside the Seagate store.
Monday court round-up — Nit-picking abuser and 'dodgy' prison discovery
Alex Forootan.
Dundee businessman found guilty of sex attack on sleeping girl, 16
Graham Stupart was photographed with a drill outside the Seagate store.
St Andrews man drank FIVE litres of whisky before racism on bus
Graham Stupart was photographed with a drill outside the Seagate store.
Mum recalls terrifying Arbroath nightclub bottle attack: 'I thought I wasn’t going to see…
Graham Stupart was photographed with a drill outside the Seagate store.
Fife offender, 58, told ‘12-year-old' he would use condom during sex to prevent pregnancy