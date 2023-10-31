Dog owner failed to protect Shih Tzu from fatal Staffie attack in Dundee

A dog owner has admitted leaving her Shih Tzu exposed to an attack by her other pet in Dundee, which left the animal dying from a number of puncture wounds.

Jane McPhee, 31, left her dogs in a squalid environment, where one turned on the other and Harley the Shih Tzu was fatally attacked by Staffordshire Bull Terrier Stella.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police discovered the fatally injured dog when they arrived at the property to carry out a welfare check.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton previously told the court: “Police were called about concerns for children.

“A dog could be heard barking but there were no signs of persons within.

“They observed a bull terrier who was alive and a deceased Shih Tzu lying on the floor.”

Flat in filthy state

Mr Burton said: “There was no-one in. The property was in a poor state of repair.

“There was bloodstaining throughout.

“There was no food or water for the dogs.

“It smelled of urine, suggesting they had been left for a long period of time.

“The bull terrier was taken away.

“It was scared of males.

“Its nails were overgrown and its coat was dirty and matted.

“Door-to-door inquiries found there were concerns that the dogs had been neglected.”

Co-accused banned

McPhee, from Dundee, admitted failing to meet the needs of the two dogs and failing to provide a suitable environment for them at her Dunholm Road home on July 22 2021.

She admitted failing to protect Harley from injury and as a result the dog sustained multiple puncture wounds and died.

McPhee was due to be sentenced on Monday but failed to appear and a warrant was issue for her arrest.

Her co-accused, David Dye, has previously been banned from keeping dogs for two years after he admitted the same offence at an earlier hearing.

Dye had the surviving dog taken away to be rehomed under a deprivation order.

In August, Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered Dye, 33, to carry out 180 hours unpaid work and placed him under supervision for 18 months.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.