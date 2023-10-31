Dog owner failed to protect Shih Tzu from fatal Staffie attack in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog owner failed to protect Shih Tzu from fatal Staffie attack in Dundee

Jane McPhee has admitted her role in the smaller dog's death at a flat in Dundee.

By Gordon Currie
Neglected bull terrier Stella fatally attacked another pet.
Neglected bull terrier Stella fatally attacked another pet. Image: Facebook.

A dog owner has admitted leaving her Shih Tzu exposed to an attack by her other pet in Dundee, which left the animal dying from a number of puncture wounds.

Jane McPhee, 31, left her dogs in a squalid environment, where one turned on the other and Harley the Shih Tzu was fatally attacked by Staffordshire Bull Terrier Stella.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police discovered the fatally injured dog when they arrived at the property to carry out a welfare check.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton previously told the court: “Police were called about concerns for children.

“A dog could be heard barking but there were no signs of persons within.

“They observed a bull terrier who was alive and a deceased Shih Tzu lying on the floor.”

Flat in filthy state

Mr Burton said: “There was no-one in. The property was in a poor state of repair.

“There was bloodstaining throughout.

“There was no food or water for the dogs.

“It smelled of urine, suggesting they had been left for a long period of time.

Staffie Stella from Dundee.
Stella the Staffie fatally attacked Shih Tzu Harley at home in Dundee.

“The bull terrier was taken away.

“It was scared of males.

“Its nails were overgrown and its coat was dirty and matted.

“Door-to-door inquiries found there were concerns that the dogs had been neglected.”

Co-accused banned

McPhee, from Dundee, admitted failing to meet the needs of the two dogs and failing to provide a suitable environment for them at her Dunholm Road home on July 22 2021.

She admitted failing to protect Harley from injury and as a result the dog sustained multiple puncture wounds and died.

McPhee was due to be sentenced on Monday but failed to appear and a warrant was issue for her arrest.

David Dye.
Co-accused David Dye.

Her co-accused, David Dye, has previously been banned from keeping dogs for two years after he admitted the same offence at an earlier hearing.

Dye had the surviving dog taken away to be rehomed under a deprivation order.

In August, Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered Dye, 33, to carry out 180 hours unpaid work and placed him under supervision for 18 months.

