Owner admits failing to protect defenceless ShizTzu killed by Staffie in Dundee flat

David Dye neglected the two dogs until one turned on the other and the Shih Tzu was found multiple fatal puncture wounds.

By Gordon Currie
David Dye has had Stella taken from him. Images: Facebook.

A dog owner who let one of his pets savage the other so badly it was found dead in a squalid, blood-soaked Dundee flat has been banned from keeping animal for two years.

Harley the Shih Tzu was found suffering from multiple fatal puncture wounds.

Dye, who also robbed his own mother’s home, had the surviving dog – a Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Stella – taken away to be rehomed under a deprivation order.

Dog neglect

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Police were called about concerns for children.

“A dog could be heard barking but there were no signs of persons within.

“They observed a bull terrier who was alive and a deceased Shih Tzu lying on the floor.

“There was no-one in. The property was in a poor state of repair.

“There was bloodstaining throughout.

“There was no food or water for the dogs.

Stella the bull terrier
Stella the bull terrier has been confiscated.

“It smelled of urine, suggesting they had been left for a long period of time.

“The bull terrier was taken away.

“It was scared of males.

“Its nails were overgrown and its coat was dirty and matted.

“Door to door enquiries found there were concerns that the dogs had been neglected.”

Dye, 32, of Dunholm Road, Dundee, admitted that on July 22 2021 he failed to provide a suitable environment or enough separation between his dogs.

He admitted failing to protect Harley from injury and as a result, the defenceless Shih Tzu sustained multiple puncture wounds and died.

Broke into own mother’s home

Dye also admitted breaking into his mother’s house on May 4 2022 and stealing a smart watch and a games console.

Mr Burton said: “His brother received a notification from a camera set up on his wardrobe.

“He observed the accused entering the room and rummaging around, before he noticed the camera and moved to the living room.

“He contacted his mother.

“There were no signs of forced entry. The kitchen window was fully ajar.

“A games console and smart watch were missing.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered Dye to carry out 180 hours unpaid work and said: “I am persuaded to give you what amounts to one chance.”

He placed Dye under supervision for 18 months and disqualified him from having a dog for two years.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

