Ross Docherty reveals cheeky fan challenge as Dundee United captain surprises teammate with classy moment

Ross Docherty has warned that Dundee United’s Championship charge will be anything but a procession to the title — even if one punter has challenged them to win by five goals EVERY game.

United have notched 11 goals in their last two fixtures, hammering Partick Thistle 5-0 at Firhill before smashing Arbroath 6-0 at Tannadice.

The Tangerines boast a four point lead over Raith Rovers at the summit of the second tier, are yet to taste defeat in the league and remain unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions.

The feel-good factor around the club is palpable.

United skipper Docherty witnessed that in hospitality following the Lichties match as he enjoyed a blether with a few supporters, having been named man of the match.

He said: “Someone said in hospitality (on Friday), “you need to score five-plus every week, now!”

“It was just a laugh but, of course, you do have that added pressure. When you are the big team in this league, the fans might think we are going to steamroller teams all the time.

“At the moment, we might be making it look like an easy league. It is anything but. We’ll just take the positives from our recent form, knowing there will be a lot of tough battles to come. This isn’t a squad that’ll get carried away.

“We know our aims and everyone outside this club knows our aim (promotion). We are just trying to drive the standards to meet those expectations.

“I think you are looking at boys on that pitch who can handle it. You need to thrive from it, and I feel like we all are.”

Opening his account

Docherty’s man of the match prize was deserved following another splendid showing in the heart of midfield.

The former Partick Thistle and Ayr United man was his usual tenacious, energetic, metronomic presence in the engine room — and even notched his maiden goal for the Tangerines.

He collected a Kai Fotheringham pass, produced a delightful shimmy to dance past Tam O’Brien and slammed a ferocious finish past Derek Gaston.

“I saw the defender diving in and I took my time with it,” he continued. “It was big Dec (Gallagher) who said, “I didn’t think you had that wee shimmy in you, mate.” I was just saving it.

“The emphasis isn’t on me to be scoring the goals but it’s always nice to get off the mark for the club — and to do it on a night like that, where there were huge celebrations for the 100 years of Dundee United, just made it all the more special.”

Watertight defence

As well as their potency in the final third, United’s defensive prowess has arguably been the most impressive aspect of their improvement compared to last term, notwithstanding the drop down in level.

Their tally of four goals conceded is the best record in British league football. The spine of goalkeeper Jack Walton, centre-backs Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt, with Craig Sibbald and Docherty in front, has been watertight.

That will again provide the platform against when they face an attacking, entertaining Airdrieonians this evening.

And Docherty reckons their stoic streak was underlined when Michael McKenna was denied in the 88th minute against Arbroath.

“I think back to the end against Arbroath: it’s 6-0 and Jack Walton pulls off a brilliant save,” recalled Docherty.

“It might have been easy to say, “ach, 6-1 is fine”. But we wanted that clean sheet. That’s the drive we have here.

“And, realistically, if we keep the ball out at one end, then we have the firepower at the other end. That can only bode well for the rest of the season.”