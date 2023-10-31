Ross Docherty reveals cheeky fan challenge as Dundee United captain surprises teammate with classy moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Docherty reveals cheeky fan challenge as Dundee United captain surprises teammate with classy moment

Docherty has warned that the Championship will be no cakewalk despite the Tangerines' fine form.

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty celebrates his first Dundee United goal.
Ross Docherty bagged his first goal for the club. Image: Richard Wiseman

Ross Docherty has warned that Dundee United’s Championship charge will be anything but a procession to the title — even if one punter has challenged them to win by five goals EVERY game.

United have notched 11 goals in their last two fixtures, hammering Partick Thistle 5-0 at Firhill before smashing Arbroath 6-0 at Tannadice.

The Tangerines boast a four point lead over Raith Rovers at the summit of the second tier, are yet to taste defeat in the league and remain unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions.

When you are the big team in this league, the fans might think we are going to steamroller teams all the time.

Ross Docherty

The feel-good factor around the club is palpable.

United skipper Docherty witnessed that in hospitality following the Lichties match as he enjoyed a blether with a few supporters, having been named man of the match.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty points the way
Docherty struck the bar against Partick Thistle before opening his account six days later. Image: SNS

He said: “Someone said in hospitality (on Friday), “you need to score five-plus every week, now!”

“It was just a laugh but, of course, you do have that added pressure. When you are the big team in this league, the fans might think we are going to steamroller teams all the time.

“At the moment, we might be making it look like an easy league. It is anything but. We’ll just take the positives from our recent form, knowing there will be a lot of tough battles to come. This isn’t a squad that’ll get carried away.

“We know our aims and everyone outside this club knows our aim (promotion). We are just trying to drive the standards to meet those expectations.

“I think you are looking at boys on that pitch who can handle it. You need to thrive from it, and I feel like we all are.”

Opening his account

Docherty’s man of the match prize was deserved following another splendid showing in the heart of midfield.

The former Partick Thistle and Ayr United man was his usual tenacious, energetic, metronomic presence in the engine room — and even notched his maiden goal for the Tangerines.

He collected a Kai Fotheringham pass, produced a delightful shimmy to dance past Tam O’Brien and slammed a ferocious finish past Derek Gaston.

“I saw the defender diving in and I took my time with it,” he continued. “It was big Dec (Gallagher) who said, “I didn’t think you had that wee shimmy in you, mate.” I was just saving it.

“The emphasis isn’t on me to be scoring the goals but it’s always nice to get off the mark for the club — and to do it on a night like that, where there were huge celebrations for the 100 years of Dundee United, just made it all the more special.”

Watertight defence

As well as their potency in the final third, United’s defensive prowess has arguably been the most impressive aspect of their improvement compared to last term, notwithstanding the drop down in level.

Their tally of four goals conceded is the best record in British league football. The spine of goalkeeper Jack Walton, centre-backs Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt, with Craig Sibbald and Docherty in front, has been watertight.

That will again provide the platform against when they face an attacking, entertaining Airdrieonians this evening.

And Docherty reckons their stoic streak was underlined when Michael McKenna was denied in the 88th minute against Arbroath.

Dundee United No.1 Jack Walton leaves the pitch at Tannadice.
Walton has only conceded four league goals this term. Image: SNS

“I think back to the end against Arbroath: it’s 6-0 and Jack Walton pulls off a brilliant save,” recalled Docherty.

“It might have been easy to say, “ach, 6-1 is fine”. But we wanted that clean sheet. That’s the drive we have here.

“And, realistically, if we keep the ball out at one end, then we have the firepower at the other end. That can only bode well for the rest of the season.”

Conversation