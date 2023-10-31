Crew tackles car fire on road between Forfar and Kirriemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Crew tackles car fire on road between Forfar and Kirriemuir

The A926 was closed during the incident.

By Andrew Robson
car fire kirriemuir forfar
The A926 between Forfar and Kirriemuir. Image: Google Street View

Firefighters have tackled a car blaze on an Angus road.

The A926 between Forfar and Kirriemuir was closed during to the incident on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the incident just outside Kirriemuir at 6.40am.

They left the scene at 7.25am.

There are no reported injuries.

Bus services disrupted after car fire between Forfar and Kirriemuir

Stagecoach buses were unable to serve Padanaram, Checkiefield and Maryton stops due to the road closure.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call about a fire on the A926 at 6.40am this morning.

“We sent one appliance from Kirrimuir and left the scene at 7.25am.

“We have no reports of any injuries at the scene.”

Police Scotland confirmed it was assisting with traffic management.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Heavy rain will hit the region once again. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Storm Ciaran to hit Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued for heavy rain
The one-time luxury Letham Grange hotel continues to decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham Grange owners delay second consultation event on controversial redevelopment bid
Fife paedophile Liam Cunningham.
Fife paedophile back on sex offenders register after police seize child abuse cache
The making of the Lochside Connections music video was a fun process. Image: Supplied
VIDEO: Forfar dementia centre members sing praises of life-changing Lochside Connections
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; Douglas Piggot, Bracken Piggot and the Dalhousie Hotel. Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 30/10/2023
Shamed Angus hotel boss jailed for role in son's £20k drugs operation
Gateway to the Glens in Kirrie has shut its doors. Image: Angus Alive
What now for Brechin and Kirriemuir museums after curtain comes down on visitor season?
Flooding in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council to release £250,000 for Storm Babet emergency response
The scale of the damage to the sewer pipe near Carnoustie. Image: John Glenday
Storm destroys 30 METRES of main sewer beside Buddon course on Carnoustie golf links
Recent flooding in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Will it stay dry for Halloween in Tayside and Fife as Storm Ciaran approaches…
The scene at Montrose seafront. Image: Councillor Tommy Stewart
Historic Montrose links and seafront a scene of "absolute devastation" after weekend storm