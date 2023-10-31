Crew tackles car fire on road between Forfar and Kirriemuir

Firefighters have tackled a car blaze on an Angus road.

The A926 between Forfar and Kirriemuir was closed during to the incident on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the incident just outside Kirriemuir at 6.40am.

They left the scene at 7.25am.

There are no reported injuries.

Bus services disrupted after car fire between Forfar and Kirriemuir

Stagecoach buses were unable to serve Padanaram, Checkiefield and Maryton stops due to the road closure.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call about a fire on the A926 at 6.40am this morning.

“We sent one appliance from Kirrimuir and left the scene at 7.25am.

“We have no reports of any injuries at the scene.”

Police Scotland confirmed it was assisting with traffic management.