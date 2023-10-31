Boy, 16, who died after falling ill at Ballingry house named locally

A boy who died after falling ill at a house in Fife has been named locally.

Jake Jones, known as Jay Jones, 16, died after being taken to hospital from the property in Ballingry on Sunday.

Several other youths who had been at the house on Kirkland Avenue were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

They have all since been released from medical care.

News of the teenager’s death has shocked the local community.

Social media tributes to Jay Jones after Ballingry death

Tributes have been posted on social media, with one friend writing: “Rest easy Jay, you were some boy.”

Another wrote: “Happening all too often, RIP young man.”

A third posted: “Rest in peace Jay, we will love and miss you forever.”

An online fundraiser has also been set up to support Jay’s loved ones.

A statement on the page said: “We have all sadly lost an amazing friend who we all love and care about.

“There’s only one (Scouser), rest easy lad. Forever 16.”

Police are treating Jay’s death as “unexplained”.

It is understood the involvement of drugs is one line of inquiry.