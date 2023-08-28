Max Anderson leaves Dundee for Inverness loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Max Anderson leaves Dundee for Inverness loan

The Dens Park academy graduate heads for the Championship strugglers in search of game time.

By George Cran
Max Anderson has joined Inverness on loan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Max Anderson has joined Inverness on loan. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee have confirmed Max Anderson will spend the season on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 22-year-old has been a fringe player this term under new boss Tony Docherty, playing just 45 minutes all season.

He was an unused sub for Sunday’s 1-0 defeat of Hearts – the fifth time he has been chosen on the bench but not used.

Anderson was in Docherty’s first starting XI as Dundee boss, starting the Viaplay Cup match at Bonnyrigg Rose.

However, he was replaced at half-time and hasn’t played a minute since.

Max Anderson challenges Arbroath's Mark Stowe. Image: SNS
Max Anderson takes on Arbroath in pre-season. Image: SNS

Midfielders Malachi Boateng and Mo Sylla have signed for the Dark Blues this summer, limiting Anderson’s chances further.

He did play for Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy, scoring as the Dee youngsters beat Buckie Thistle 4-0.

Now he joins an Inverness side really struggling at the start of the season and in need of inspiration after six straight defeats.

They were beaten by Championship new boys Airdrieonians at the weekend and have won just one game all season.

Anderson played 27 times for Dundee last term, helping them to the Championship title.

The Scotland U/21 international is a two-time Young Player of the Year at Dens Park and has played 95 times for the Dark Blues since graduating from their youth setup.

