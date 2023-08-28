Max Anderson leaves Dundee for Inverness loan

Dundee have confirmed Max Anderson will spend the season on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 22-year-old has been a fringe player this term under new boss Tony Docherty, playing just 45 minutes all season.

He was an unused sub for Sunday’s 1-0 defeat of Hearts – the fifth time he has been chosen on the bench but not used.

Anderson was in Docherty’s first starting XI as Dundee boss, starting the Viaplay Cup match at Bonnyrigg Rose.

However, he was replaced at half-time and hasn’t played a minute since.

Midfielders Malachi Boateng and Mo Sylla have signed for the Dark Blues this summer, limiting Anderson’s chances further.

He did play for Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy, scoring as the Dee youngsters beat Buckie Thistle 4-0.

Now he joins an Inverness side really struggling at the start of the season and in need of inspiration after six straight defeats.

They were beaten by Championship new boys Airdrieonians at the weekend and have won just one game all season.

Anderson played 27 times for Dundee last term, helping them to the Championship title.

The Scotland U/21 international is a two-time Young Player of the Year at Dens Park and has played 95 times for the Dark Blues since graduating from their youth setup.