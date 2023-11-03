Jim Goodwin predicts Duncan Ferguson Tannadice reception but Dundee United boss blanks ‘distraction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin predicts Duncan Ferguson Tannadice reception but Dundee United boss blanks ‘distraction’

Goodwin's focus is on three points as United aim to shake off the title challenge of Raith Rovers.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin, left, and the visiting Duncan Ferguson
Jim Goodwin, left, and the visiting Duncan Ferguson. Images: SNS

Jim Goodwin expects Duncan Ferguson to receive a warm welcome from the Tannadice faithful as an “iconic” figure in Scottish football returns to the club where it all began.

Ferguson, 51, made 88 appearances for the Tangerines as a precocious, raw and often wayward prospect. His undoubted talent saw United bank £4 million when the towering marksman joined Rangers in 1993.

However, he departed Scottish football in the wake of an infamous head-butt on Raith Rovers’ Jock McStay in April 1994; a moment of madness that saw him spend three months in Barlinnie prison.

Ferguson spent the remainder of his playing days in England with Everton and Newcastle United, before taking up a coaching position with the Toffees. His maiden managerial opportunity came at Forest Green Rovers but he lasted just six months.

And Big Dunc finally returned north of the border by taking the Inverness job in September. This weekend will mark his first return to Tannadice in a working capacity.

Duncan Ferguson was unveiled as Inverness boss this week
Ferguson was unveiled as Inverness boss in September. Image: Sandy McCook / DCT Media.

Asked whether he expects the home fans to give Ferguson a warm welcome, Goodwin said: “I think they will. He is quite an iconic figure in the Scottish game.

“I am just hoping they will get behind my boys and there are no distractions there.

“But he is well-respected in the game and most of the fans will give him a good reception wherever he goes.”

Good ideas

While their paths have never crossed on the pitch or the touchline, Goodwin and Ferguson were both on the same Scottish FA coaching course in Largs.

He added: “It (his appointment) raises the profile of the league and puts a bit more spotlight on it.

“After working with him on the A-Licence, he looked like he knew what he was doing and he had some good ideas. Having worked with some top managers, he will have learned a lot from them.”

Duncan Ferguson celebrates a positive result for Inverness.
Ferguson is three matches unbeaten at Inverness. Image: SNS

Goodwin continued: “He has done great since taking over, with two wins and a draw.

“He has great experience working at the top level in the English Premier League. No doubt their boys got a bit of a lift seeing someone of his stature coming into the league.

“That (upturn) hasn’t surprised me, because last time we played Inverness we scraped by at the end. I felt they were in a false position. They have a good side and I always felt they would turn the corner.”

Goodwin: Rovers are on our coattails

A former hero of United’s 1994 Scottish Cup winning side, Gary Bollan, is Ferguson’s assistant in the Highland’s, affording another fascinating sub-plot to proceedings.

Ultimately, however, Goodwin’s sole focus is on claiming another pivotal three points and extending their unbeaten run in all competition to 15 matches.

That is especially important as Raith Rovers — only four points behind the Terrors with a game in hand — admirably match United stride for stride.

Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United’s fine form. Image: SNS

Goodwin continued: “We haven’t spoken too much about the manager at Inverness. We know who is in charge and how difficult a task it will be.

The onus will be on us, as it is going into every fixture, especially here at Tannadice. We have a very expectant crowd and that is the one thing that has pleased me most; the way the players have handled the expectation and pressure.

We have put ourselves in this position with hard work — but there is a lot of hard work still to be done.

“Raith have had a very good season as well and are on our coattails. If we do take our eye off the ball, that will give them a lift. We have to make sure we have a similar month in November as we did in October.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty limps off injured against AIrdrie
Ross Docherty injury prognosis revealed as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin finds solace in…
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton
Jack Walton deflects plaudits as Dundee United loan star reacts to best of British…
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein IS strong contender to be next St Johnstone manager
Kai Fotheringham prepares for a Dundee United fixture
Kai Fotheringham outlines 'big inspiration' as Dundee United starlet opens up on 'surreal' starring…
Ralph Milne scores his brilliant second goal at Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.
Ralph Milne saved Dundee United career with European Cup masterclass against Standard Liege
Kai Fotheringham is saluted by his Dundee United teammates
4 Dundee United talking points: Is Championship already 2 horse race?
Dundee United's Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrionians
Jim Goodwin offers Ross Docherty injury update as Tangerines boss pinpoints Tannadice ace they…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie
Airdrie 0-2 Dundee United: Kai Fotheringham at the double as Tangerines avoid Halloween fright
Ross Docherty celebrates his first Dundee United goal.
Ross Docherty reveals cheeky fan challenge as Dundee United captain surprises teammate with classy…
Louis Moult is in red hot form for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Louis Moult reveals burning desire fuelling Dundee United hot streak

Conversation