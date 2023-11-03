Jim Goodwin predicts Duncan Ferguson Tannadice reception but Dundee United boss blanks ‘distraction’

Jim Goodwin expects Duncan Ferguson to receive a warm welcome from the Tannadice faithful as an “iconic” figure in Scottish football returns to the club where it all began.

Ferguson, 51, made 88 appearances for the Tangerines as a precocious, raw and often wayward prospect. His undoubted talent saw United bank £4 million when the towering marksman joined Rangers in 1993.

However, he departed Scottish football in the wake of an infamous head-butt on Raith Rovers’ Jock McStay in April 1994; a moment of madness that saw him spend three months in Barlinnie prison.

Ferguson spent the remainder of his playing days in England with Everton and Newcastle United, before taking up a coaching position with the Toffees. His maiden managerial opportunity came at Forest Green Rovers but he lasted just six months.

And Big Dunc finally returned north of the border by taking the Inverness job in September. This weekend will mark his first return to Tannadice in a working capacity.

Asked whether he expects the home fans to give Ferguson a warm welcome, Goodwin said: “I think they will. He is quite an iconic figure in the Scottish game.

“I am just hoping they will get behind my boys and there are no distractions there.

“But he is well-respected in the game and most of the fans will give him a good reception wherever he goes.”

Good ideas

While their paths have never crossed on the pitch or the touchline, Goodwin and Ferguson were both on the same Scottish FA coaching course in Largs.

He added: “It (his appointment) raises the profile of the league and puts a bit more spotlight on it.

“After working with him on the A-Licence, he looked like he knew what he was doing and he had some good ideas. Having worked with some top managers, he will have learned a lot from them.”

Goodwin continued: “He has done great since taking over, with two wins and a draw.

“He has great experience working at the top level in the English Premier League. No doubt their boys got a bit of a lift seeing someone of his stature coming into the league.

“That (upturn) hasn’t surprised me, because last time we played Inverness we scraped by at the end. I felt they were in a false position. They have a good side and I always felt they would turn the corner.”

Goodwin: Rovers are on our coattails

A former hero of United’s 1994 Scottish Cup winning side, Gary Bollan, is Ferguson’s assistant in the Highland’s, affording another fascinating sub-plot to proceedings.

Ultimately, however, Goodwin’s sole focus is on claiming another pivotal three points and extending their unbeaten run in all competition to 15 matches.

That is especially important as Raith Rovers — only four points behind the Terrors with a game in hand — admirably match United stride for stride.

Goodwin continued: “We haven’t spoken too much about the manager at Inverness. We know who is in charge and how difficult a task it will be.

“The onus will be on us, as it is going into every fixture, especially here at Tannadice. We have a very expectant crowd and that is the one thing that has pleased me most; the way the players have handled the expectation and pressure.

“We have put ourselves in this position with hard work — but there is a lot of hard work still to be done.

“Raith have had a very good season as well and are on our coattails. If we do take our eye off the ball, that will give them a lift. We have to make sure we have a similar month in November as we did in October.”