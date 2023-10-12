Maurice Malpas backs ‘motivator’ Duncan Ferguson at Inverness as Dundee United legend reveals 1983 heroes’ dressing room ‘slagging’ has never stopped

Maurice Malpas shared a Dundee United dressing room with Inverness’ new management team of Duncan Ferguson and Gary Bollan.

He also spent almost five years in the Highland capital, assisting Terry Butcher at Caley Thistle.

So when the Tangerines’ legend says he’s confident “Big Dunc” and Inverness will be a good fit, it’s a take worth listening to.

Malpas was an established star when Ferguson burst onto the scene as a talented yet volatile young striker at Tannadice.

The pair’s career paths quickly diverged, with Ferguson going on to become an Everton legend and Malpas serving United with distinction for over 20 years before moving into coaching.

Now, the Tangerines hero hopes his former team-mate – along with another in assistant Gary Bollan – can make his own dugout splash at the Caledonian Stadium.

“For me it’s similar to big Terry Butcher going up there,” Malpas said.

“He was a breath of fresh air, interacted well and got on great with the fans. Big Dunc’s the same.

“He’s started off well. Got a great result at Arbroath when they were flying.

“It’s just a case of trying to get his team put together and get on with it.

“The fans love him already. I keep in touch with a lot of people up there and the fans love him.

“They’ll love his enthusiasm and I’m sure the players will love his enthusiasm as well.

“I just hope he does well; him and Gary Bollan, another former team-mate of mine.

“Gary will probably be the one that will have to do a lot of the work and Big Dunc will be the motivator. He’ll be smiling and growling, whatever.

“But it’s a good place for him to go.”

Ferguson’s status as an Everton legend has ensured a near-constant place in the spotlight.

But in Inverness, Malpas expects his former team-mate’s space will be respected.

“The one thing I’ll say about the Highlands – the people will never come and bother you,” he said.

“They’re brilliant. You go for a beer, a meal, a cup of coffee, you don’t get pestered. They keep their distance.

“If you go and talk to them they love it. They absolutely love it.

“With Big Dunc, everyone will know where he is all the time. He’s got that profile. He won’t get away from that.

“But the Invernesians will love him. They’ll give him his space. But they’ll love him. They’ll love his banter. It’s a great place to stay.”

It won’t all be plain sailing for Ferguson however – and facilities (or a lack of) may be the element of the former striker’s new role that cause him the biggest shock.

“When Dunc was at Everton he had a fancy training ground, when he was at Forest Green he’ll have had a fancy training ground,” said Malpas.

“Inverness don’t have fancy training grounds.

“That’ll be a culture shock to start with, having to drive places in a minibus to training. He’ll have to take his car.

“But Dunc’s a down to earth lad. His players will be used to it and I’m sure he’ll deal with it.”

Meanwhile, Malpas, who was speaking at DC Thomson’s Dundee city centre office during a signing for author Steve Finan‘s ‘Champions ’83’ book, revealed meeting up with his former team-mates has never become dull.

Malpas, David Narey, Paul Hegarty, Hamish McAlpine and John Holt were in attendance at the event, held as part of the ‘100 Years of United’ exhibition being staged at Courier headquarters.

And it was revealed that, even 40 years after winning the Premier Division title, United’s legends still have the same relationship they did when they shared a dressing room.

Malpas joked: “It’s amazing when we do get back together again, we’re back to the same slagging that was happening back then.

“We never really talk about the football. We just slag each other.

“The nicknames people had 40 years ago come back out – and some of them aren’t too complimentary!

“But we have a ball. We got on well together at that time and we still enjoy each other’s company.”