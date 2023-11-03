4 reasons why new double glazing can help you save on energy bills

In the face of a rising cost of living, finding economical solutions to reduce household expenses is crucial. High-quality double glazing offers an excellent opportunity to save on energy bills.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Save on energy bills: boost your home’s efficiency

Investing in high-quality double glazing is a savvy move that pays off in the long run and save on energy. When filled with argon gas, like the superior windows from EC2 Ltd, double glazing effectively traps heat inside your home.

This results in considerable energy savings and a reduction in your carbon footprint. The savings potential varies depending on window types, but with A+ rated double glazed windows, the Energy Saving Trust estimates annual savings of up to £235 and a reduction of 405kg in carbon dioxide emissions.

EC2 Ltd is committed to quality, offering category-A windows from leading manufacturers such as Liniar and Veka, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

Cool summers, cozy winters: year-round comfort

Quality double glazing is a game-changer for maintaining a comfortable home environment throughout the year. David Robertson, director of EC2 Ltd, highlights that “double glazing not only minimises heat loss in winter but also ensures your home stays cool in summer.”

Most modern windows have built-in solar control features that deflect solar rays. For even better performance, especially in south-facing windows and conservatories, you can opt for windows with advanced solar control. This helps to maintain a consistent and pleasant temperature all year round, reducing the need for heating and cooling systems and saving you money.

Reduced condensation on windows

Condensation on windows is a common issue that can lead to discomfort and potential damage. The modern argon-filled double glazing and uPVC windows from EC2 Ltd are less cold to the touch, significantly reducing condensation.

Additionally, these windows often come equipped with trickle vents to maintain air circulation, ensuring your windows stay clear and dry. This not only improves your view but also contributes to the overall energy efficiency of your home.

Minimise draughts to seal in the warmth

Quality double glazing is meticulously designed to fit snugly within window frames, effectively eliminating draughts. By keeping cold air out and warm air in, your heating system operates more efficiently, leading to substantial energy savings and a more comfortable living environment.

The airtight seal created by quality double glazing also helps to reduce outside noise, adding an extra layer of comfort to your home.

Find quality joiners for fitting double glazing in Dundee, Tayside and Angus

To fully realise the benefits of new double glazing, it’s essential to choose products of the highest quality and professional fitting services. EC2 Ltd in Dundee is your reliable partner for all home renovation/extensions, joinery works and all types of window and door replacements. The skilled team at EC2 Ltd specialises in a range of projects, from cladding and roofline replacements and provide full comprehensive home refurbishment packages.

EC2 Ltd is renowned for its exceptional service and top-notch products, making it a preferred choice among customers.

Explore how enhancing your home and help you save money. Contact EC2 Ltd via its website or call 0800 854 744.