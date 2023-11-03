Thousands raised for Perthshire wildlife park as hunt for escaped stag continues

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a Perthshire wildlife park as the hunt for a missing stag continues.

About 30 deer and the stag escaped from Auchingarrich Wildlife Park near Comrie after a fence was found cut open on Thursday.

Some of the hinds – female deer – returned but the search for stag Harris continues.

There is hope he is still in the countryside surrounding the park after sightings nearby.

Possible sightings of escaped Auchingarrich stag

In a Facebook post, Auchingarrich Wildlife Park said: “We have had another sighting of a stag with some hinds down by the Ross.

“It would be likely that Harris will remain with the girls in his herd.

“This is such great news.”

A search party is heading out at 11am on Friday to scour the area.

Meanwhile a GoFundMe page has been set up by the park to help fund fence repairs and increase security.

Thousands donated to Auchingarrich stag fundraiser

As of Friday morning, about £4,000 had already been donated.

Fundraiser organiser Alexa Reid said: “The police have now been and have assessed the damage.

“Their suggestion is that we install decent security surveillance and install a new perimeter fence.

“They also feel for our safety we should install security gates at the entrance and exit of the park.

“It is worrying to think that people may be entering the park with malicious intent.

“We want to thank everyone who has donated so far and we can’t believe the support we have received.”

Police are investigating the incident.