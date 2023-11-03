Thousands raised for Perthshire wildlife park as hunt for escaped stag continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Thousands raised for Perthshire wildlife park as hunt for escaped stag continues

Members of the public have reported possible sightings of Harris.

By Andrew Robson
Missing stag from Perthshire wildlife centre
Stag Harris is missing. Image: Auchingarrich Wildlife Park/Facebook

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a Perthshire wildlife park as the hunt for a missing stag continues.

About 30 deer and the stag escaped from Auchingarrich Wildlife Park near Comrie after a fence was found cut open on Thursday.

Some of the hinds – female deer – returned but the search for stag Harris continues.

There is hope he is still in the countryside surrounding the park after sightings nearby.

Possible sightings of escaped Auchingarrich stag

In a Facebook post, Auchingarrich Wildlife Park said: “We have had another sighting of a stag with some hinds down by the Ross.

“It would be likely that Harris will remain with the girls in his herd.

“This is such great news.”

A search party is heading out at 11am on Friday to scour the area.

Meanwhile a GoFundMe page has been set up by the park to help fund fence repairs and increase security.

Thousands donated to Auchingarrich stag fundraiser

As of Friday morning, about £4,000 had already been donated.

Fundraiser organiser Alexa Reid said: “The police have now been and have assessed the damage.

“Their suggestion is that we install decent security surveillance and install a new perimeter fence.

“They also feel for our safety we should install security gates at the entrance and exit of the park.

Fence cut as Stag escapes from wildlife centre
The area where the fence was cut. Image: Kevin Campbell

“It is worrying to think that people may be entering the park with malicious intent.

“We want to thank everyone who has donated so far and we can’t believe the support we have received.”

Police are investigating the incident.

