Alan Mannus gallery: 10 best pictures of St Johnstone cup-winning legend as he retires with Shamrock Rovers at 41

The Northern Ireland international spent seven successful seasons at McDiarmid Park.

Alan Mannus celebrates his greatest day with St Johnstone - winning the Scottish Cup.
Alan Mannus celebrates his greatest day with St Johnstone - winning the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone legend Alan Mannus is retiring as a player at the age of 41.

The Northern Irishman was the goalkeeper in Tommy Wright’s 2014 Scottish Cup-winning side, the highlight of seven successful seasons at McDiarmid Park.

After leaving Perth and returning home for family reasons in 2018, Mannus has gone on to win trophy after trophy with Shamrock Rovers, as he did with Linfield before that.

Capped nine times for his country and a member of Michael O’Neill’s Euro 2016 squad, he will bow out as a four-in-a-row league winner.

Courier Sport picks out 10 of the best pictures of Mannus in his Saints’ days, during which time he became a fans’ favourite and an all-time great.

Alan Mannus had to bide his time before replacing Peter Enckelman. This was his debut - against Hearts in a Scottish Cup replay - on February 14.
Mannus had to bide his time before replacing Peter Enckelman. This was his debut – against Hearts in a Scottish Cup replay – on February 14, 2012. Image: SNS.
In Alan Mannus' first full season as number one, Saints drew 1-1 with Celtic at McDiarmid when he produced a number of top class saves like this one.
In Mannus’ first full season as St Johnstone number one, 2012-13, Saints drew 1-1 with Celtic at McDiarmid Park when he produced a number of top class saves like this one. Image: SNS.
Alan Mannus and Hearts' Ryan Stevenson were sent off late in a 3-3 draw at McDiarmid Park in January, 2014, with Tam Scobbie being passed the gloves.
Mannus and Hearts’ Ryan Stevenson were sent off late in a 3-3 draw at McDiarmid in January, 2014, with Tam Scobbie being passed the gloves. Image: SNS.
Alan Mannus kept a clean sheet in the 2014 Scottish Cup final. On the rare occasion the Dundee United players got behind the Saints back four, he was there to do his bit - as on this occasion, denying Keith Watson.
Mannus kept a clean sheet in the 2014 Scottish Cup final. On the rare occasion the Dundee United players got behind the Saints back four, he was there to do his bit – as on this occasion, denying Keith Watson. Image: Shutterstock.
The most famous Alan Mannus save was one he knew very little about. With Saints 1-0 up a Nadir Ciftci free-kick came back off the post, bounced off him and he was able to smother it.
The most famous Mannus save was one he knew very little about. With Saints 1-0 up a Nadir Ciftci free-kick came back off the post, rebounded into him and he was able to smother it. A ‘this is meant to be’ feeling swept through the Perth fans. Image: SNS.
Alan Mannus and back-up keeper/coach, Stevie Banks, with the Scottish Cup trophy.
Mannus and back-up keeper/coach, Stevie Banks, with the Scottish Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Saints were back in Europe after winning the cup and Mannus was a penalty shoot-out hero when they knocked out Luzern. Here he denies Marco Schneuwly at 2-2 to give Tam Scobbie the opportunity of sending the Perth men through to the next round of the Europa League.
Saints were back in Europe after winning the cup and Mannus was a penalty shoot-out hero when they knocked out Luzern. Here he denies Marco Schneuwly to give Tam Scobbie the opportunity of sending the Perth men through to the next round of the Europa League. Image: SNS.
In March, 2015 St Johnstone beat Celtic at Parkhead. Mannus is congratulated on his clean sheet by opposite number, Craig Gordon.
In March, 2015 St Johnstone beat Celtic at Parkhead. Mannus is congratulated on his clean sheet by opposite number, Craig Gordon. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone were back in Europe in 2015/16. Brian Easton and Steven Anderson were both still key members of the team as well.
St Johnstone were back in Europe in 2015/16. Brian Easton and Steven Anderson were both still key members of the team in front of Mannus on the pitch and behind him in the annual squad photocall. Image: SNS.
Mannus was still St Johnstone number one in 2018, when he played his last game against Ross County. With a young family, he decided the time was right to return home.
Mannus was still St Johnstone number one in 2018, when he played his last game against Ross County. With a young family, he decided the time was right to return home. Image: SNS.

