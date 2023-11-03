Alan Mannus gallery: 10 best pictures of St Johnstone cup-winning legend as he retires with Shamrock Rovers at 41

St Johnstone legend Alan Mannus is retiring as a player at the age of 41.

The Northern Irishman was the goalkeeper in Tommy Wright’s 2014 Scottish Cup-winning side, the highlight of seven successful seasons at McDiarmid Park.

After leaving Perth and returning home for family reasons in 2018, Mannus has gone on to win trophy after trophy with Shamrock Rovers, as he did with Linfield before that.

Capped nine times for his country and a member of Michael O’Neill’s Euro 2016 squad, he will bow out as a four-in-a-row league winner.

Courier Sport picks out 10 of the best pictures of Mannus in his Saints’ days, during which time he became a fans’ favourite and an all-time great.