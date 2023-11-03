Overturned caravan causing delays on A9 in Perthshire

An overturned caravan is causing delays on the A9 in Perthshire.

Traffic is restricted to one lane of the A9 at Auchterarder after a car towing a caravan jackknifed just before noon on Friday.

Police were called to attend the incident on the northbound carriageway.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic Scotland has urged motorists to take care on approach.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Friday received a report of a car towing a caravan jackknifed blocking one lane on the A9 northbound just before Auchterarder.

“No injuries were reported and recovery has been arranged.”