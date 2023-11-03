Fife tycoon’s plans to demolish Jimmy Savile’s Highland home and ‘replace it with monument’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife tycoon’s plans to demolish Jimmy Savile’s Highland home and ‘replace it with monument’

The cottage has been described as a 'stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape' amid renewed calls to knock it down.

By David Meikle
The vandalised Glencoe house that was owned by sexual predator Jimmy Savile. Image: PA/DC Thomson
The vandalised Glencoe house that was owned by sexual predator Jimmy Savile. Image: PA/DC Thomson

The former home of paedophile TV presenter Jimmy Savile could finally be knocked down.

And the current owner is determined to demolish the Highland cottage and create a monument to Scots mountaineer Sir Hamish MacInnes.

The cottage has been described as a “stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape” amid renewed calls to knock it down.

Savile lived in the property at Allt-na-Reigh in Glencoe from 1998 until his death in 2011.

Locals had their say on Savile cottage

The cottage was bought by retail tycoon Harris Aslam, the director of Fife-based Scottish convenience store operator Greens Retail.

He then decided to let locals have their say on the future of the property.

Greens director Harris Aslam has vowed to demolish the house.

Plans submitted in 2021 sparked protest from objectors who said they did not fit in with the scenic landscape.

Those plans have now been scrapped and new proposals submitted by Mr Aslam and his family.

Mr Aslam has revealed he still plans to demolish the ex-Savile cottage but has vowed its replacement will be “sympathetic” to the surroundings following feedback.

He intends to call the site “Hamish House” after the mountaineer.

Outbuilding to be named after Hamish MacInnes

MacInnes created the ‘Pterodactyl’ ice-axe and the eponymous MacInnes stretcher, used by mountain rescue teams worldwide, on the site.

It is hoped work would begin on the site next year and a commemorative plaque would be installed to honour the achievements of Hamish MacInnes.

Hamish Macinnes on Mount Everest.

Mr Aslam said: “‘We are pleased to have submitted a revised planning application to Highland Council for the demolition of the existing cottage and replacement with an alternative residence sympathetic to the prestigious surroundings.

He added: “This really is an incredibly exclusive property and presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to develop something we can all be very proud of as adorers of the Glencoe valley and as proud Scots.”

“Accordingly, intending to pay homage to Sir Hamish, it gives us great pride to propose the outbuilding to be named Hamish House along with a commemorative plaque to be installed on-site to honour these great achievements.”

During an earlier consultation Mr Aslam, together with his cousin and business partner Raza Rehman, had considered renovating the existing building.

Savile building ‘must be torn down’

However, in a bid to rid the association with the reviled former occupant, it was decided the building must be torn down.

The cottage sits beside the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road but has been repeatedly vandalised with slogans over the years since Savile’s death.

The shamed TV personality lived in the house from 1998 until his death.

The depraved paedophile is believed to have abused up to 20 people inside his remote lair nestled in the Highlands.

Highland Council confirmed they are processing a new application.

Conversation