Fife tycoon’s plans to demolish Jimmy Savile’s Highland home and ‘replace it with monument’

The former home of paedophile TV presenter Jimmy Savile could finally be knocked down.

And the current owner is determined to demolish the Highland cottage and create a monument to Scots mountaineer Sir Hamish MacInnes.

The cottage has been described as a “stain on Scotland’s most outstanding landscape” amid renewed calls to knock it down.

Savile lived in the property at Allt-na-Reigh in Glencoe from 1998 until his death in 2011.

Locals had their say on Savile cottage

The cottage was bought by retail tycoon Harris Aslam, the director of Fife-based Scottish convenience store operator Greens Retail.

He then decided to let locals have their say on the future of the property.

Plans submitted in 2021 sparked protest from objectors who said they did not fit in with the scenic landscape.

Those plans have now been scrapped and new proposals submitted by Mr Aslam and his family.

Mr Aslam has revealed he still plans to demolish the ex-Savile cottage but has vowed its replacement will be “sympathetic” to the surroundings following feedback.

He intends to call the site “Hamish House” after the mountaineer.

Outbuilding to be named after Hamish MacInnes

MacInnes created the ‘Pterodactyl’ ice-axe and the eponymous MacInnes stretcher, used by mountain rescue teams worldwide, on the site.

It is hoped work would begin on the site next year and a commemorative plaque would be installed to honour the achievements of Hamish MacInnes.

Mr Aslam said: “‘We are pleased to have submitted a revised planning application to Highland Council for the demolition of the existing cottage and replacement with an alternative residence sympathetic to the prestigious surroundings.

He added: “This really is an incredibly exclusive property and presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to develop something we can all be very proud of as adorers of the Glencoe valley and as proud Scots.”

“Accordingly, intending to pay homage to Sir Hamish, it gives us great pride to propose the outbuilding to be named Hamish House along with a commemorative plaque to be installed on-site to honour these great achievements.”

During an earlier consultation Mr Aslam, together with his cousin and business partner Raza Rehman, had considered renovating the existing building.

Savile building ‘must be torn down’

However, in a bid to rid the association with the reviled former occupant, it was decided the building must be torn down.

The cottage sits beside the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road but has been repeatedly vandalised with slogans over the years since Savile’s death.

The depraved paedophile is believed to have abused up to 20 people inside his remote lair nestled in the Highlands.

Highland Council confirmed they are processing a new application.